Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, May 5, 2023



BURNABY, British Columbia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 4, 2023. Information related to Interfor’s first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, May 5, 2023. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-888-396-8049

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070, Passcode 786874# and it will be available until June 4, 2023.

