Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size to Reach USD 339.2 Million by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 250.0 million live cell encapsulation market will reach USD 339.2 million by 2032. As part of treatment, live cell encapsulation processes live cells. This procedure is designed so that blood can enter and nourish the living cells within the body. They are widely used for research, drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and other applications. Putting the live cells in a semi-permeable membrane reduces the possibility of immune rejection and supplies the capsules to the cells.



Key Insight of the live cell encapsulation market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the most significant live cell encapsulation market share. The increased R&D spending gives the enormous potential for market players to bring technologically sophisticated products to market, which is expected to fuel market expansion in the region. Moreover, favourable government initiatives and the region's general use of new technologies are projected to drive market expansion.



The microencapsulation segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 93.9 million.



The microencapsulation segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 93.9 million. As a drug delivery technique, microencapsulation offers numerous significant advantages. These live cells have been encapsulated to protect them from deterioration or destruction by the immune system. It carefully controls the release rate of a fusion medicine over time (hours to months), allows for simple administration, and has pre-programmed drug-release profiles that account for the patient's therapeutic needs.



The alginate segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 100.5 million.



The alginate segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 100.5 million. Alginate is an anionic polymer found primarily in brown algae. Alginate is a copolymer of guluronic acid and mannuronic acid. The copolymers give alginate strength and flexibility. Alginate is a significant industrial polysaccharide due to its gelling capabilities, high viscosity, and high stability. Alginate has several applications in the pharmaceutical sector, including gel formation, stabilizing agents, and targeted drug delivery. Nowadays, alginate hydrogels are frequently employed for tissue medication delivery.



The drug delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 96.6 million.



The drug delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 96.6 million. Living cell encapsulation technology is employed to produce capsules, tablets, and parenteral dosage forms for effective drug delivery. The segment is driven by the benefits of regulated drug administration by live cell encapsulation, such as increased therapeutic effects, reduced drug dose, improved patient convenience, less cytotoxicity, and compliance. Procyon Technologies LLC, for example, entered into an exclusive research cooperation and license agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S in December 2020 to develop an implanted cell encapsulation device to be used in Novo Nordisk's development of a novel therapeutic for Type 1 diabetes. These activities are projected to boost segment growth during the projection period.



Advancement in Market



● In March 2022, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. completed a 24-month product stability study required by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its clinical trial product candidate, CypCaps.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising usage



Several therapeutic difficulties have been addressed using live cell encapsulation in the current period. It is used primarily for cell transplants, cell-based medicines, and controlled drug delivery. Live cells are enclosed in biocompatible capsules for protection during this method. These capsules shield live cells from destruction by the immune system. The use of live cell encapsulation eliminates the need for surgical operations. Live cell encapsulation eliminates the need for surgical procedures since the capsules shield live cells from immune destruction.



Restraint: Scarcity of raw materials



Market growth may be impacted by raw material scarcity. Furthermore, live cell capsules are expensive, resulting in a significant commercial constraint.



Opportunity: Rising awareness



Live cell encapsulation has become increasingly popular because of increasing knowledge and demand for targeted medicines. The growth of the live cell encapsulation market will be driven by expanding public-private partnerships for research and development. Indirectly, increasing research and development expenditures are also stimulating market growth.



Challenge: Alternative medicines



Several factors limit the market's growth, including the high cost of good-quality raw materials and the adoption of alternative medicines.



Some of the major players operating in live cell encapsulation market are:



● AUSTRIANOVA

● Living Cell Technologies Ltd.

● Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidics)

● Merck KGaA

● ViaCyte, Inc.

● Diatranz Otsuka Ltd.

● Sphere Fluidics Ltd.

● BIO INX

● Isogen

● Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Method:



● Nanoencapsulation

● Microencapsulation

● Macroencapsulation



By Polymer Type:



● Alginate

● Silica

● Chitosan

● Cellulose Sulfate

● Others



By Application:



● Drug Delivery

● Cell Transplantation

● Regenerative Medicine

● Others



About the report:



The global live cell encapsulation market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



