Oroco Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, Canada, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, OTC: ORRCF) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the grant of 450,000 incentive stock options (the “Options’) to Richard Lock, CEO and Director of the. Company

The Options are exercisable at the price of $1.10 per share for a term of 3 years, expiring on April 3, 2026, with 150,000 Options vesting immediately and a further 150,000 Options vesting on each of July 3, 2023 and October 3, 2023.

The Options are governed by the terms of the Company’s 2022 Stock Option Plan and Mr. Lock’s services agreement with the Company. Any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month and one day hold period following the date of grant.

The grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in the collective 1,172.9 ha Core Concessions of the Santo Tomas Project in NW Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in 8,154.3 ha of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total project area of 23,048 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends from Santo Tomas up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. Santo Tomas hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totalling approximately 30,000 meters. Based on data generated by these drill programs, a historical Prefeasibility Study was completed by Bateman Engineering Inc. in 1994. The Company is nearing the completion of its 2021-2023 drill program at Santo Tomas with a total of approximately 49,000 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes to date.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 160km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

