Metal Composite Power Inductor Market Size Worth $ 1043.27 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the metal composite power inductor market will grow to USD 711.61 million in 2022 and reach USD 1043.27 million by 2032. In just ten years, the increasing demand for metal power inductors in automotive & consumer electronics applications, as well as the growing popularity of smart devices, is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the ever-increasing penetration of 5G technology, coupled with the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, is expected to propel the market growth.



Key Insight of the Metal Composite Power Inductor Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the metal composite power inductor market. Key factors favouring the growth of the metal composite power inductor market in North America include growing demand for healthcare equipment, rising digitalization, and emerging medical and industrial applications. Further, the increasing smartphone adoption, coupled with the growing adoption of environment-friendly electric vehicles, is expected to drive market growth in this region.



The multilayered segment is expected to augment the metal composite power inductor market during the forecast period.



The multilayered segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of high-speed internet.



The DC-DC converters segment market size was USD 288.85 million in 2022



The DC-DC converters segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of the infrastructures like smart grids, energy storage systems, & electric automobiles. Additionally, the introduction of advanced power-saving architectures, coupled with the growing demand in present requirements by the ICT industry, is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth. Further, by 2032, the module circuits segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing demand for wireless and connected devices.



The through-hole segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 61.03% in 2032.



The surface mount segment held the largest share in the global metal composite power inductor market in 2022 due to the rising demand for mobile communication devices. Additionally, the growing demand for combined modules such as system-on-a-chip and multichip is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth. Further, by 2032, the through-hole segment will likely dominate the market due to supportive government initiatives in developing the electronics industry.



The consumer electronics segment market size was USD 164.88 million in 2022



The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing dependence on digital and electronic products for personal and professional purposes. Further, by 2032, the aerospace and defense segment will likely dominate the market due to the rise in defense expenditure.



Advancement in market



For example, in January 2022, Panasonic Company announced the launch of a new power inductor that can be utilised in automotive applications like advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving systems.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growth in the automotive industry worldwide:



The severe slump in sales and investments in the industry is the driving factor of the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for high-end passenger vehicles and rising infrastructure spending in the economy are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the rapid population growth, infrastructure, urbanization, and industrial expansion are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing governmental mandates for improving vehicle safety, growing urbanization, and rising infrastructure investment are anticipated to drive market growth. Also, the increased R&D expenditure to develop improved automotive technology propels the market growth over the forecast period. However, the increase in demand for electrically operated motor vehicles is also helping to boost market growth.



Restraint: The lack of standardization:



The lack of charging infrastructure, variations in setting load & lack of standardization are restraining factors of the market growth.



Opportunity: The increasing execution of 5G/6G Networks:



The wireless communication network industry has experienced steady growth in the past few years due to the introduction of 5G & 6G networks worldwide. The increasing adoption of 5G networks has fueled the use of metal composite power inductors in smartphones, thereby supporting market growth. A rise in the execution of 5G, 6G, or 7G networks in the future is likely to propel the demand for inductors. Moreover, the increasing need for 6G communication across industries & the high focus on low latency networks for precise applications is also helping to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the metal composite power inductor market are:



• Wurth Electronics Inc.

• Bourns Inc.

• Abracon LLC

• KEMET

• Cyntec Co., Ltd.

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Little Fuse

• NIC Components Corp.

• Pulse Electronics

• SUMIDA CORPORATION

• SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

• Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

• TDK Corporation

• TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• Viking Tech Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Wire Wound

• Multilayered

• Thin Film Type

• Others



By Form:



• DC-DC Converters

• Tuning Circuits

• Module Circuits

• Filters



By Mounting:



• Through Hole

• Surface Mount



By End-Use:



• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



