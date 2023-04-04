Nexters Presents Its Research: Almost 50% Of Gamers Tolerate Non-Core GamePlay Ads Research

Limassol, Cyprus, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international game development company Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), today released the results of its research exploring gamers’ attitudes towards Non-Core GamePlay advertising.

To conduct the research, Nexters asked its audience to fill in the survey form distributed right in the games — 5212 respondents across the USA, Europe, Japan, and Brazil participated in the research.

The key findings are presented below:

Most gamers across the globe have noticed Non-Core GamePlay ads within the industry: in the USA, 91% of gamers have seen such ads; in other regions, this number ranges from 71% to 77.2%

Almost 75% of gamers both in Europe and the US agree or somewhat agree lots of Non-Core GamePlay ads turn out to be more fascinating than the actual in-app experiences. In Brazil and Japan, the numbers are only slightly lower, 69.4% and 71.9%, accordingly.

Although it is believed that the community negatively perceives Non-Core GamePlay ads, 35% to 46% of gamers across the regions reported they would not stop playing the game immediately but would rather make a decision based on the game itself.

Gamers across the regions are mostly attracted by gameplay and mechanics in Non-Core GamePlay ads and least — by the new features and user interface.

Top-5 games gamers were most hyped about while watching the ad but then disappointed by it after playing: Puzzles, Evony, Hero Wars, State of Survival, and “Scapes” games.

The research also presents up-to-date insights into gamers in 2023:

In the USA, almost 10% of gamers are older than 60 years — in Europe and Japan, this number is halved, while in Brazil, it’s even less than 1%.

In all the regions, the number of players under the age of 18 does not exceed 2.5%, disproving the common stereotype of a medium dominated by kids, tweens, and teens.

Most gamers in the USA, Europe, and Brazil play games over 18 hours weekly. In Japan, almost have of the respondents (49.2%) play for less than 4 hours.

The most popular gaming genre in the USA is casual games, while in Europe, Japan, and Brazil — RPG / MMORPG.

“Non-Core GamePlay advertising is an evolving term — it previously meant advertising that created false expectations, as there was no such experience in the product. With companies adding mini-games with the mechanics from the ads, such advertising is no longer misleading: users can now find this experience in the product; it's just not the core one,” Anton Yakovlev, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexters, says. “As the line continues to blur, we conducted this survey to discover gamers' thoughts and attitudes towards these ads.”

Nexters operates Hero Wars, Island Questaway, Throne Rush, and other titles, reaching over 300 million installs worldwide, and is one of the top three independent mobile game companies in Europe.

The full report is available here.

About Nexters

Nexters is an international game development company that strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Island Questaway, Pixel Gun, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 300 million installs worldwide and became one of the top three independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of inspired gaming professionals. Please find more information about Nexters at https://nexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn and Twitter.