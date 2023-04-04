The Ashley Law Firm Announces the Most Common Salon-Related Injuries and Four Easy Ways to Avoid Them

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before heading out on their spring or summer travels, many Americans make a quick trip to their local nail or waxing salon for that “vacation ready” look. Unfortunately, some do not get what they bargained for, ending up seriously injured or hospitalized because of accidents caused by untrained staff. In over twenty years of personal injury casework, Mitchel Ashley of The Ashley Law Firm has represented dozens of clients seeking financial compensation for salon-related loss of health, work, mental wellness, and to cover the cost of doctor’s visits.



“Within the beauty industry, I have seen the most personal injury cases involving manicure/pedicure and waxing services,” explains Ashley. “It’s so important to know the exact steps you can take to protect yourself and prevent injury when it comes to these businesses.”

This year alone, Ashley’s firm has already represented a handful of clients who experienced injuries such as serious burns from overheated wax and infection from improperly cleaned manicure tools. Previous clients suffered physical damage from piercings that were ripped out during a waxing appointment, in addition to layers of skin removed. Such cases are rather common but also, Ashley points out, preventable. After years spent managing these types of cases, his top safety tips include:

Choose a Licensed Esthetician. No matter how fancy the establishment or “spa” seems, make sure the service provider is a licensed specialist in skin beautification, trained to safely perform cosmetic skin treatments such as facials, superficial chemical peels, body treatments, and waxing. This license - usually displayed on a wall or in a work area - is bestowed by the New York Department of State and obtained by passing a thorough examination. (Be aware that providers can work in the field without passing the test using a temporary license). Keep an eye on cleanliness. Salons should use freshly sanitized equipment on each person - ideally, tools should come from a sealed bag like that of medical instruments. The foot soaking basin commonly used in pedicures should be cleaned in-between clients and filled with new, fresh water each time. Cuticle trimming is one of the biggest sources of infections, so either forgo it entirely or note any cuts that occur during a manicure/pedicure. Apply SPF sunscreen before using UV lights. In a recent Instagram live, Ashley covered the various potential hazards created by the UV lights used to set gel manicures or pedicures. A preliminary study shows that these devices can cause skin cancer, so a strong SPF sunscreen is highly recommended before use. Even better: switch to non-gel nail polish to avoid this risk entirely. Pay with credit or debit. Countless clients who call Ashley about cases involving a nail salon paid their bill in cash, leaving no traceable proof of their appointment or service. One way to combat this challenge is to Insist on paying by credit or debit card, or making sure to obtain a receipt from the provider.

