Penicillin G Acylase Market to Surpass USD 1.1 Bn Revenue by 2031 | Exclusive Research by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Transparency Market Research, the global penicillin G acylase market was valued at USD 672.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass USD 1.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2031.



Increase in use of semi-synthetic penicillin, including amoxicillin and ampicillin, which is more effective and has lower toxicity than natural penicillin, is fueling the global penicillin G acylase market. Furthermore, the market is driven by rise in demand for antibiotics owing to surge in incidence of infectious diseases, increase in healthcare costs, and rise in research & development activities to boost efficiency of penicillin G acylase.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 672.5 Mn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 1.1 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 5.6% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 157 Pages Market Segmentation By Source, Application and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Merck KGaA, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Biosynth, Amicogen, Creative Enzymes, Crawford Wisdom International, and MuseChem Chemicals

Surge in popularity of enzyme-based production procedures and semi-synthetic penicillin are projected to offer attractive growth prospects for market participants in the coming years. Firms are concentrating on sustainable production techniques in order to provide affordable and eco-friendly enzymes. Demand for penicillin G acylase is anticipated to be constrained by high price of enzyme manufacturing method and availability of substitute antibiotics.

Development of novel and enhanced PGA-based production technologies, such as immobilized PGA and utilization of recombinant DNA technology, to boost efficiency and lower prices are the most recent developments in the global penicillin G acylase market. Another area where PGA is being used considerably is in producingchiral chemicals for the pharmaceutical sector.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on source, the E. coli segment led the global industry in 2022. Much emphasis has been paid to the microbial production of PGA, whether in its native strain or in recombinant hosts, especially for PGA from E. coli. Thus, the global penicillin G acylase market is anticipated to be driven by considerable research and development efforts to improve the recovery rate in the next few years.



Based on application, the making of semisynthetic penicillin segment held the major share of the market in 2022. One of the most significant uses of penicillin G acylases is development of semi-synthetic penicillin. This is attributed to the rise in usage of antibiotics usage of antibiotics in the medical industry and multiple benefits of semisynthetic penicillin.



In terms of end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global industry in 2022. Amoxicillin and ampicillin are two semi-synthetic antibiotics that are produced using enzyme penicillin G acylase. These antibiotics are frequently utilized in the treatment of bacterial illnesses, making them a significant part of healthcare. Pharmaceutical companies have considerable resources and knowledge when it comes to developing pharmaceuticals and drugs. These have the facilities, tools, and technological know-how required to develop and manufacture penicillin G acylase on a large scale, thereby providing a consistent supply of the enzyme. This factor is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.



Global Penicillin G Acylase Market: Growth Drivers

Semisynthetic penicillin is an essential tool to fight bacterial infections since it has a broader gamut of activities and greater efficacy than natural penicillin, rendering it beneficial against various bacterial illnesses. Hence, market demand for this product is growing, which is expected to increase usage of penicillin G acylase as a critical enzyme in its manufacture.



Increase in incidence of infectious diseases is likely to augment the global penicillin G acylase market. Semisynthetic penicillin is a widely utilized family of antibiotics, and penicillin G acylase is a key component in its production. The global burden of contagious diseases has risen in the past few years owing to factors such as antibiotic resistance, climate change, and globalization, which is projected to fuel market development.



Rise in use of semisynthetic penicillin is expected to fuel business growth in the near future. Semisynthetic penicillin is capable of penetrating bacterial cell wall more easily than natural penicillin owing to the presence of chemicals that boost its capacity to traverse biological membranes. This makes it possible for it to reach larger quantities inside bacterial cells, which enhances bacterial killing. In comparison to natural penicillin, semi-synthetic penicillin comes with a higher safety rating. In individuals who are sensitive or resistant to natural penicillin, it is the treatment of choice since it does not to lead to allergic reactions and also has reduced neurotoxicity and nephrotoxicity.



Global Penicillin G Acylase Market: Regional Landscape

North America held significant share of the global penicillin G acylase market in 2022. The market in the region is driven by increase in incidence of infectious disease such as malaria, TB, and respiratory infections. Antibiotics are usually required to treat these illnesses, which increases the demand for PGA between 2023 and 2031.



Global Penicillin G Acylase Market: Key Players

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Crawford Wisdom International

Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

MuseChem Chemicals

Creative Enzymes

Biosynth

Global Penicillin G Acylase Market: Segmentation

Source

E. coli

Bacillus Megaterium

Others



Application

Production of Semisynthetic Penicillin

Production of Semisynthetic Cephalosporin

Others



End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



