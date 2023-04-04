Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Conference

HOUSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using protein inhibition and protein degradation to develop cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational virtual investor conference taking place Wednesday, April 5th.



Mark Rosenblum, chief financial officer, Dr. Daniela Santiesteban, director of targeted protein degradation development and Dr. Aundrietta Duncan, director of non-clinical development will host a virtual investor presentation followed by a question and answer session at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate, please click on the registration link below:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: Wednesday, April 5th, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, Salarius’ lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology. This trial is currently on a partial clinical hold and is not enrolling new patients. Seclidemstat has received fast track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers at MD Anderson Cancer Center. This trial is also currently on a partial clinical hold and is not enrolling new patients. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing program and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). SP-3164 is currently in IND-enabling studies and anticipated to enter the clinic in 2023. For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

