Codexis Announces Decision of Patrick Yang, PhD, Not to Seek Re-Election to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that Patrick Yang, PhD, will not seek re-election to the Codexis Board of Directors. Dr. Yang joined the Board in 2014 and served as the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



“It has been a privilege to have Pat on the Codexis Board. His expertise in technical operations and manufacturing has been of tremendous value to the company,” said Byron Dorgan, MBA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Codexis. “On behalf of the Board and the Management Team at Codexis, I would like to thank Pat for his thoughtful guidance and leadership over his nine years of service on the Board, which has helped propel the company to where it is today.”

“We are particularly grateful that Pat’s decision comes after we have further strengthened our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis. “With Pat’s partnership, we have ensured continuity of Board expertise in biomanufacturing with the recent addition of Rahul Singhvi, MBA, ScD, CEO of National Resilience, Inc., as well as in gene therapy with the recent addition of Stewart Parker, MBA. We wish Pat well in all his future endeavors.”

“It has been an exciting time working with Codexis and seeing it transform into the company it is today,” said Dr. Yang. “The company is in great hands with this leadership team, and I look forward to watching their future successes across Life Sciences and Biotherapeutics.”

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals, in RNA and DNA synthesis and the creation of next generation life science tools, and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Carrie McKim

(336) 608-9706

ir@codexis.com

Media Contact

Lauren Musto

(781) 572-1147

media@codexis.com



