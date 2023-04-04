Emerson Firm PLLC Announces Investigation of TMX Data Breach

HOUSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces a continuing investigation of the data breach at TMX Financial Services, Inc. (“TMX”) This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of nearly 5 million customers.



According to a TMX report, the incident led to the unauthorized party learning the Names, Social Security Numbers, Birthdates, Passport Numbers, Driver’s License Numbers, Federal/State Identification Numbers, Tax Identification Numbers, and Other Information. TMX started delivering data breach notification letters to customers affected by the recent data security incident.

TMX owns various loan businesses, including “TitleMax”, “TitleBucks”, and “InstaLoan,”and it operates more than 900 outlets across 14 states.

