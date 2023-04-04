Treace Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.



This report highlights the Company’s strategic and ESG-related initiatives from the past year, including:

Advancing the Company’s mission to improve surgical outcomes for bunion patients;

Formally delegating responsibility to oversee ESG initiatives to the Nominating, Compliance and Governance Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, and changing the committee’s name to the Nominating, Compliance & ESG Committee;

Revamping and relaunching the Company’s Code of Conduct for employees and directors centered around our four core values;

Introducing a Supplier Code of Conduct to better communicate expectations around ethical and responsible business conduct by the Company’s suppliers; and

Moving into a new headquarters that provides additional capacity for the Company’s growing business along with environmentally-friendly features.



“We are pleased to issue our inaugural ESG report which highlights our commitment to improve the lives of bunion patients and operate our business responsibly. We recognize the importance of ESG to our stakeholders, internal and external, and will continue to integrate ESG considerations into the ways we manage our business,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder, and Board Member.

In developing this report, Treace has prioritized ESG issues applicable to its industry and its business. The Company’s analysis was informed by feedback from investors and other stakeholders, peer benchmarking, analysis prepared by ESG rating agencies, and guidance from leading ESG reporting frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The Company’s disclosures in this report incorporate SASB standards and metrics for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. An index containing SASB-aligned disclosures is available in the appendix of the report. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website to view Treace’s 2023 ESG Report.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

