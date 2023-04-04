Autism Therapy Market Anticipated to Garner Significant Growth of USD 3.42 Billion By 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers, and Revenue Forecast

MELBOURNE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Autism Therapy Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy to grasp full analysis. A steadfast Autism Therapy market research report serves to be a very momentous component of business strategy. This report provides important information which assists to identify and analyze the needs of the market, the market size, and the competition with respect to Autism Therapy industry. When the market report is accompanied with precise tools and technology, it helps tackle a number of uncertain challenges for the business. This market research report is one of the key factors used in maintaining competitiveness over competitors. Autism Therapy market report supports the business to take better decisions for the successful future planning in terms of current and future trends in particular product or the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the autism therapy market, which was USD 2.05 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 3.42 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Autism therapies are the type of therapies that are applied in autistic children or adults to improve or enhance their condition. Different therapies include speech-language therapy, behavior therapy, play-based therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and nutritional therapy. This neurological disorder is related to several disabilities, such as challenges with the individual's behavior or lack of social skills. The diagnosis of autism can be made from a very early age, but the cause is still unknown.

The growing incidence of autism and pervasive developmental disorder (PDD) is essential to escalate market growth. Huge research studies performed by organizations to assess the safety and efficiency of drugs in patients with ASD are anticipated to boost market growth. The stimulants segment dominated the market with a huge revenue share due to the wide availability and ease of accessibility of drugs to patients.

Some of the major players operating in the autism therapy market are:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Lilly (U.S.)

Abbvie, Inc (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc (U.S.).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (U.S.).

Hopebridge, LLC (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc (Japan)

Curemark, LLC (U.S.).

Sosei Group Corporation (Japan)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(India)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.).

Endo International plc (Ireland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Recent Development

In 2022, Bened Life launched the first gut-brain medical probiotic named Neuralli. Neuralli is designed to raise awareness about mental health and support neurological conditions including but not limited to Parkinson's disease (P.D.) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In 2022, STALICLA, a Swiss clinical-stage biotech company leading omics-based drug development for patients with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), stated the highly successful completion of the phase 1b trials for its lead drug candidate STP1.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Autism Therapy Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Autism Therapy Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Stimulants

The increasing demand for stimulants is boosting the growth of the market. Adderall, Focalin, Vyvanse, Dexedrine, and Ritalin are some stimulants approved by the U.S. FDA for treating patients who have autism. These drugs improve patient behavior by 80% when administered properly to patients. Therefore, growing efficiency related to the stimulants may attract a new target population and boost market growth.

Increasing Product Launches

A growing number of product launches associated with autism therapy boost market growth. For instance, the FDA granted fast-track designation to Curemark's CM-AT specified for ASD in 3-8 years old children in 2022. Furthermore, Indian researchers developed the 6BIO compound in 2021, which has shown the potential to enhance daily activities in the pre-clinical investigation of patients with an autism spectrum disorder. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing Rate of Autistic Population

The increasing incidence of the autistic population is boosting the market's growth. For instance, France and Portugal have the lowest rates of autism in the world, with approximately 0.69% and 0.71%, respectively, as per the research published by Health Data Exchange. In 2021, the CDC stated that nearly 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Thus, this increasing prevalence demands high adoption of therapies, boosting the market growth.

Increasing R&D Activities Associated with Autism Therapy

Huge research studies performed by organizations to assess the safety and efficacy of drugs in patients with ASD are anticipated to drive the market. The positive outcomes of these studies lead to new growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Stalicla completed phase 1b trials of precision medicine candidate STP1 and witnessed positive results with symptom improvement in patients with ASD in 2022. Therefore, the effective completion of the trial and following product approvals are estimated to drive the market. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Autism Therapy Industry Research

Age Group

Child

Adult

Type

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Autistic Disorder

Treatment Type

ABA

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Chelation Therapy

Oxytocin Therapy

Drug

Carbamazepine

Oxcarbazepine

Lamotrigine

Antipsychotics

Amisulpride.

Aripiprazole.

Asenapine

Insomnia Drugs

Triazolam

Estazolam

SSRIs

Citalopram

Dapoxetine

Escitalopram

Stimulants

Distribution Channel

Hospital & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Autism Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the autism therapy market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the autism therapy market due to increasing R&D activities and the launching several new products through mergers and strategic partnerships in this region. Also, the increasing awareness about the availability of numerous therapies to treat patients with autism spectrum disorders in this region

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the wide presence of major market players and strategic initiatives undertaken by them to develop and commercialize several new products to treat patients. For instance, Teijin Pharma and Hamamatsu Medical University confirmed the safety, efficiency, and tolerability of oxytocin nasal spray for treating patients with an autism spectrum disorder in 2022

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Autism Therapy Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Autism Therapy Market, By Age Group Global Autism Therapy Market, By Type Global Autism Therapy Market, By Treatment Type Global Autism Therapy Market, By Drug Global Autism Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel Global Autism Therapy Market, By Region Global Autism Therapy Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

