Unioncash has announced Mastercard Crypto payment card

BEIJING, CHINA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unioncash has announced its launch of Crypto-card program, empowered by Mastercard.

The new Unioncash card, will be available in select European countries, and will offers users additional options when making payments, including the option to use their crypto holdings to fund a purchase, which is made possible through real-time conversion into fiat currency. The card can be used to make payments at hundreds of thousands of merchants and online stores that accept Mastercard.

Unioncash marketing director expressed:’ We have realized increasing demand of the need of innovative ways of digital assets payment, from our existing clients, as well as prospects. As a digital asset service provider, Unioncash is committed to expanding choices of payment capabilities.’

Paytend is the issuer of Unioncash. Paytend is a European leading electronic money institution. As a principal member of MasterCard, holds an EMI license and a technology infrastructure that complies with European regulatory requirements. Paytend is committed to providing users with easier, safer, and faster payment methods. As an innovative company, Paytend continuously introduces innovative payment solutions to meet the needs of users.

Unioncash is a licensed cryptocurrency institution that is regulated by EEA financial regulations. Unioncash provides efficient OTC exchange services and issues Mastercard cards that support spending with digital assets.

Users can download the Unioncash app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to open an account and apply for the Unioncash card. https://union.cash/en/download-app



www.union.cash

Partner@union.cash



