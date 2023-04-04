CHW Launches New Social Impact Investment Fund

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) completed its first round of social impact investing in Israel, as part of the inaugural CHW Journey 4 Impact trip of a lifetime. CHW is proud to be the first organization to launch a social impact investing fund in Israel through a gender lens strategy.



CHW is committed to a gender-lens impact investment strategy, to focus on equality and informed investment decisions impacting numerous social issues comprising gender disparities, social mobility, and economic opportunities for women; all closely aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “CHW’s investment strategy ensures empowerment and investment for women entrepreneurs to promote socially conscious businesses that impact Israeli society to improve lives. Each investment not only empowers the start-up community but supports a sustainable future for the next generation of small businesses/SMEs in Israel,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO.

At the culmination of the Journey 4 Impact trip, participating investors evolved into the judges at the hybrid launch. The event was live-streamed in Canada and evaluated a pre-vetted selection of three women-led, social enterprises, including Relyon.AI, Social Space TLV, and Tech19.

The core objective was to enable women entrepreneurs to launch socially conscious businesses that generate impact in Israel, provide employment for at-risk women, and provide education about gender-based violence. The entrepreneurs secured critical capital from CHW investors through a pool of impact investment funds. After an intense deliberation, the team of judges awarded $180,000 CAD to Tech19 and $120,000 CAD to Social Space TLV. Relyon.AI will receive mentorship, business consultations, and networking opportunities through CHW.

Social Space TLV is a social innovation and education hub that sparks discussion around human trafficking and gender-based violence. Social Space TLV, established in 2019 on the former site of the Pussycat strip club, now engages over 60,000 visitors a year on site through its educational programs. Social Space TLV supports the conversion of abandoned buildings across Israel to create environments to encourage discussion, debriefing sessions and numerous educational experiences.

Tech-19 is a member of Group 19, a business model that combines diversity, stability, professionalism and profitability to offer employment solutions for Israeli women in marginal communities. Tech-19 has been established to provide quality high tech employment opportunities, training and skills development for women in the peripheral town of Yerucham. Lisa Stadelbauer, Ambassador of Canada to Israel, who attended the launch event, reflects on this new initiative:

"I am proud to participate in CHW’s new initiative, Social Impact Investing through a Gender Lens. Canada is so committed to enhancing the role of women in the economy and there is a Trade and Gender chapter in the updated Canada-Israeli Free Trade Agreement. CHW’s work with women and girls in Israel and at home is incredibly important. With this new initiative, many worthy projects will now receive a CHW investment to help them grow as they help others."

CHW will be tracking the impact and all investors will receive annual information about the impact these organizations have made in Israel. CHW’s investment will continue to have impact year after year, empowering women, growing employment opportunities, and creating a sustainable future for the next generation of entrepreneurs and social enterprises in Israel.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

Founded by visionary Jewish women in 1917, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is a non-political, non-partisan, national network of dedicated volunteers who believe that excellence and advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcend politics, religion, and national boundaries. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.