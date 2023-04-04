Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Availability of its Form 20-F Annual Report For The Year Ended December 31, 2022

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.



Form 20-F can be downloaded using the link below and is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com) under the ‘Investors Centre’ section. Shareholders may request a hard copy at no cost using the contact details listed below.

2022 Form 20-F Annual Report

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com Address: 333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002 Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850