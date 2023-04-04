C3.AI: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud and Accounting Issues at C3.AI, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of C3.ai, Inc. (“C3.AI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), a software company focused on developing, deploying and operating enterprise AI applications. Click here to join investigation.



If you acquired C3.AI securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On April 4, 2023, short-seller Kerrisdale Capital stated that it had sent a letter to C3.AI’s auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP, about accounting and disclosure issues. Reportedly, the letter states “[i]n our opinion, C3.ai has utilized highly aggressive accounting to inflate its income statement metrics in order to meet sell-side analyst estimates for revenue and certain profit metrics, and to conceal significant deterioration in its underlying operations.” The Kerrisdale Capital website states that the following issues are discussed in the letter to C3.AI’s auditor:

“The highly conspicuous growth in unbilled receivables to levels we’ve never before seen in software companies”



“Opaque, confusing and highly concerning disclosures and financials related to the company’s related party and very large customer, Baker Hughes”



“Efforts to inflate gross profit margins by reclassifying costs of revenue as research and development expenses”



“Classification of significant revenue as subscription revenue that in actuality is services- or consulting-oriented revenue”



“Significant turnover in chief financial officers, and the appointment of successively less qualified CFOs over time”

On April 4, 2023, following this news, C3.AI shares fell more than 26%, $8.92 per share, to close at $24.95 per share.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com