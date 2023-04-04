Gritstone bio Announces Presentations Evaluating Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) Against SARS-CoV-2 at ECCMID 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced multiple presentations at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2023), taking place April 15-18, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Both presentations are from the company’s CORAL program, which is evaluating various self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidates targeting Spike in addition to other viral genes of SARS-CoV-2. The program aims to serve as proof-of-concept for Gritstone’s infectious disease vaccine approach and the potential application of samRNA against infectious diseases.



Abstract details associated with these presentations are available on the conference website.

Presentation details:

Abstract 03190 (Poster Presentation): Study of Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Adults and People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in South Africa

Date/Time : Monday Apr 17, 2023, 12:00 PM GMT+1

Session : 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

Presenter : Atul Nagare, MD

Location : Poster P2715, Poster Arena, Bella Center Copenhagen

Abstract 03157 (ePoster Flash Session): First Study of a Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) Vaccine, GRT-R910, as a COVID-19 Boost in Healthy Volunteers ≥60 Years of Age: Preliminary Evidence of Sustained Immunogenicity

Date/Time : Monday Apr 17, 2023, 8:30 AM GMT+1

Session : Age-related susceptibility to COVID and risks in long-term facilities

Presenter : Pedro Garbes, MD, MSc.

Location : Arena 1, Bella Center Copenhagen



About Gritstone bio

Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in Gritstone’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ clinical stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

