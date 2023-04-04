Anthony Gallery Announces Grand Opening Featuring En Iwamura

Chicago, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Anthony Gallery is pleased to announce the 2023 Grand Opening of a new facility in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood at 1360 W. Lake Street. The opening is slated to be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm CST.

The opening will showcase the esteemed work of talented and versatile contemporary artist En Iwamura whose work will explore the Japanese tradition of Ma.

Tickets are limited, RSVP here on Eventbrite to reserve a spot.

En Iwamura, the multi-medium artist, with a unique style, is originally from Kyoto, Japan. At a young age he grew up in an artistic environment, informing the trajectory of the career and long form creative lifestyle. Iwamura’s works are known for his use of vibrant color palettes, bold lines, and eye-catching features, that lure viewers in. His work on universal mediums is transcendent, speaking international languages to global audiences – forming relationships between viewers across cultures, peoples, and countries. En Iwamura graduated with a BFA in craft at the Kanazawa College of Art and Craft in 2011, and continued his education which led to receiving a MFA from the Kanazawa College of Art and Craft in 2013 and a second MFA from Clemson University in 2016.

Aside from his art, Iwamura is known for being incredibly gracious and humble. Iwamura is an avid member in the art community, actively willing and eager to share his knowledge or experience with others – commonly participating in workshops or lectures to aspiring artists.

En Iwamura works are highly sought after by art collectors and enthusiasts across the globe. His current research probes, dissects, and explores how the manipulation of artistic materials can influence how viewers experience and occupy space in the midst of installed artworks. These site-responsive installations charge viewers to consider distance, space, time, relationship, and the present moment.

The opening is orchestrated by Isimeme “Easy” Otabor, the owner and curator of the Anthony Gallery. In regards to the upcoming exhibition Otabor states, I’m honored to collaborate again with En Iwamura, who I consider a friend and an amazing artist. The passion that he displays through his art is a representation of the energy I strive to display throughout the world and at Anthony Gallery.

Previous opening receptions have bridged gaps amongst different communities, bringing together various cultures and backgrounds, creating a welcoming environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and understanding. The Anthony Gallery team provides an experience that is assiduously curated, while also creating connections across communities through shared conversations. Anthony Gallery has moved to Fulton Market, a vibrant and rapidly growing neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. Opening receptions will remain endeavors to connect with the community, positioning them in diverse experiences and expanded perspectives through the arts.

About Anthony Gallery

Founded in 2019 by Isimeme “Easy” Otabor, Anthony Gallery focuses on emerging and established contemporary artists. Located in the Fulton River District of Chicago, the gallery presents solo and group exhibitions while fostering artistic collaborations and partnerships. Anthony Gallery’s mission is to create bridges for more inclusion and opportunity within the arts, and to host artists from around the world.

For additional inquiries, please contact info@anthonygallery.com.

Contact Anthony Gallery

1360 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 374-3129

https://anthonygallery.com

Anthony Gallery

Isimeme “Easy” Otabor

(312) 374-3129

info@anthonygallery.com

1360 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607