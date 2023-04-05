SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES SALE OF JAMES BAY LITHIUM CLAIMS

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has sold (the “Sale”) all of the Company’s interest in certain mineral claims located in the James Bay Region of Quebec (the “Claims”) to Prospectus Capital Inc. (“Prospectus Capital”), a non-related, privately held British Columbia corporation.



In consideration for the Sale, the Company has received from Prospectus Capital $250,000 in cash. In addition, Prospectus Capital (or an affiliate thereof) intends to list its shares on a recognized stock exchange (“Go Public Event”), with its assets being comprised of the Claims, and certain other mineral claims it has or is in the process of acquiring, and will, in conjunction with such Go Public Event, issue 1,500,000 common shares to the Company (“Share Payment”). Prospectus Capital has agreed with the Company that the Go Public Event and Share Payment will occur no later than December 31, 2023.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium-focused mineral exploration company, which has an 80-percent interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi salar in Salta province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Kaslo silver project, west of Kaslo, B.C.

