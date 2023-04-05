CE Broker Announces the Acquisition of Immuware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Broker, a leader in healthcare compliance and continuing education ("CE") management software, has announced the acquisition of Immuware, a provider of occupational and employee health and safety technology for required organizational compliance.



The acquisition integrates SaaS-based capabilities and expands the company’s ability to accelerate product innovation and address a comprehensive range of employee and contractor compliance requirements, ultimately benefiting customers. With the addition of Immuware, CE Broker will be able to advance its mission to power total professional management through smarter compliance.

“We are honored to welcome Immuware to the CE Broker team,” said Julie Walker, CEO of CE Broker. “The combined companies will modernize how our professionals, employers, regulators, agencies, and associations work together to streamline and automate compliance-driven operations to produce better outcomes.”

Immuware will be added to the current suite of compliance solutions, which consists of CE Broker, EverCheck, and a Marketplace offering. CE Broker is currently a full-lifecycle CE compliance platform for thousands of state and national licensure boards, agencies, associations, and millions of licensed professionals. EverCheck monitors healthcare compliance and provides access to accredited learning courses for over 400 hospital networks nationally. The acquisition of Immuware will supplement these capabilities with employee and occupational health compliance tracking and provide real-time status of immunizations, screenings, workplace medical surveillance testing, exposures, training, injuries, illnesses, licensure/certifications, and more.

“Immuware’s customers will benefit from CE Broker’s talent and operational resources,” said Brittany Carminati, Founder and CEO of Immuware. “We will be able to expand our compliance capabilities through deeper domain knowledge and expanded technical expertise.”

“CE Broker and Immuware are two highly complementary leaders in the healthcare compliance space, and we believe that the combination represents a strong strategic fit that will enable the joint teams to continue building and delivering innovative solutions to customers,” said Nathan Pingelton, a managing director at Marlin Equity Partners and member of CE Broker's Board of Directors. “We look forward to helping the combined company reach its full potential and further accelerate its growth.”

About Us

CE Broker is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, CE Broker has propelled the progress of millions of licensed, certified, and registered professionals through our full-lifecycle continuing education management. In partnership with regulatory agencies and powered by industry-leading technology, EverCheck, a CE Broker product, delivers the most trusted and comprehensive technology solutions that simplify total professional compliance for both employers and employees.

We power professionals. Learn more at cebroker.com and evercheck.com .

About Immuware

Immuware is a software company and consulting firm that provides businesses in the healthcare, energy, education, and government sectors with secure and easy-to-use health tracking solutions. Immuware applications include innovative vaccination management and illness tracking software, plus streamlined compliance status dashboards that increase accountability and take the guesswork out of identifying compliance gaps.

Learn more at immuware.com .

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.5 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London.