Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

XPOGO STUNT TEAM (Orillia, ON) shocked the judges with their pogo tricks, flips, and dips; Lilly said they went much higher than she originally thought they would

shocked the judges with their pogo tricks, flips, and dips; Lilly said they went much higher than she originally thought they would Dog trainer ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ ( Thetford Mines, QC) and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling ear-to-ear and the crowd chanting, “PUSH THAT GOLD!”

and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling ear-to-ear and the crowd chanting, “PUSH THAT GOLD!” Singer SIMA SAXENA (Victoria, BC) performed an original track about her mother and had the judges dancing along to the beat, Lilly said she’d make it her ringtone

performed an original track about her mother and had the judges dancing along to the beat, Lilly said she’d make it her ringtone Magician WILL STELFOX (Vancouver, BC) repulsed the judges when he swallowed five razorblades during his act, Lilly claimed it was “unlike anything [she’d] ever seen.” Howie said it was “beyond words.”

repulsed the judges when he swallowed five razorblades during his act, Lilly claimed it was “unlike anything [she’d] ever seen.” Howie said it was “beyond words.” Lindsay hit the Golden Buzzer for singer ANICA (Grand-Barachois, NB) , who performed a powerful cover of “Unstoppable” by Sia

, who performed a powerful cover of “Unstoppable” by Sia Howie said the COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) “put Edmonton on the dance map” with their unified and hard-hitting routine

XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports

Orillia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out XPOGO STUNT TEAM’s Performance HERE

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act

Thetford Mines, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ’s Performance HERE

SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician

Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out SIMA SAXENA’s Performance HERE

DUO A3 – Circus Act

Quebec City, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

WILL STELFOX – Magic Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out WILL STELFOX’s Performance HERE

THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ANICA – Singer/Musician

Grand-Barachois, NB

Check Out ANICA's Performance HERE

Check Out ANICA’s Performance HERE

TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MVP DANCE – Dance Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out COOL GIRAFFES’ Performance HERE

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 11)

CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act

Oakville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician

East St. Paul, MB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician

Burlington, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act

Comox, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KEVIN FAST – Stunt

Cobourg, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DARCY MITCHISON – Singer/Musician

Hamilton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician

Vancouver Island, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

