Filters Market to Reach USD 145.18 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.4% During 2022-2029

Pune, India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global filters market size stood at USD 94.80 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 100.52 billion in 2022 to USD 145.18 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022-2029. The rise can be attributed to the growing deployment of the product across various industries including chemicals & materials, automotive, food & beverage, metal & mining, and others. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Filters Market, 2022-2029”.

Industry Development:



July 2022 – Evoqua Water Technologies completed the acquisition of Smith Engineering, Inc. to expand its portfolio of high purity water treatment systems.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/filters-market-107144

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 145.18 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 94.80 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 131 Segments covered By Product Type, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Air Pollution to Drive the Market Growth High Initial Cost of Investment and High Replacement Cost to Impede Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Sales of Air Filters Due to Growing Usage in Tackling the Airborne Spread of the Virus

The coronavirus pandemic affected the sales of water filters considering the restrictions on client site access and short-term customer site closures. However, the pandemic led to an upsurge in the sales of air filters. This was mainly driven by their increasing adoption in indoor settings for tackling the airborne spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/filters-market-107144

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Consumer Awareness Regarding the Hazards of Air Pollution to Propel Industry Expansion

The filters market growth is expected to record lucrative growth over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the soaring installation of filtration systems across retail stores, offices, super-specialty malls, and industrial facilities across various regions.

However, the market share is likely to be hindered by high cost of replacement and installation of these systems.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major factors influencing industry expansion over the forecast period. Some of the additional aspects of the report comprise the key steps taken by leading market participants for consolidating their industry position. It further gives an insight into the significant trends that are expected to propel business growth over the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan)

EATON CORPORATION plc (Ireland)

DuPont (U.S.)

MANN + HUMMEL (Germany)

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP (U.S.)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Camfil (Sweden)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Lydall Gutsche GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

3M (U.S.)

K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)

Bry-Air (India)

Quick Buy - Filters Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107144

Segments:

Air Filter Segment to Record Appreciable Growth Driven by Rising Dependency on Electric-Powered Devices

On the basis of product type, the market is fragmented into water, air, and gas. Of these, the air segment is estimated to expand at a commendable rate throughout the forecast period. The surge is being driven by the rising dependency on electric-powered devices and the heavy use of conventional vehicles.

Oil & Gas and Power Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Impelled by Increasing Product Application

Based on application, the market is categorized into metal & mining, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals/medical, chemicals & materials, automotive, oil & gas and power, and others. The oil & gas and power segment is slated to record substantial growth over the estimated period driven by rising application of air, water, and gas filters in this sector.

On the basis of geography, the market is fragmented into three regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Owing to Presence of Distinguished Manufacturers

The North America filters market share is set to register commendable growth throughout the estimated period. The rise is being impelled by the presence of distinguished global manufacturers within the region.

The Asia Pacific region is slated to record appreciable CAGR over the forecast period. The surge can be credited to the escalating demand for potable drinking water.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Strike Partnership Deals to Strengthen Market Position

Major companies are focused on the adoption of various initiatives including mergers, acquisitions, and product developments for consolidating their market position. Some of the other initiatives include an increase in research activities and growing participation in trade conferences.

Get Customized report according to requirement: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/filters-market-107144

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Global Filters Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Filters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD) Air Filters Water Filters Gas Filters By Application (USD) Food & Beverage Chemicals & Materials Oil & Gas and Power Pharmaceuticals/Medical Metal & Mining Automotive Others By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Filters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD) Air Filters Water Filters Gas Filters By Application (USD) Food & Beverage Chemicals & Materials Oil & Gas and Power Pharmaceuticals/Medical Metal & Mining Automotive Others By Country (USD) U.S. Canada

Europe Filters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD) Air Filters Water Filters Gas Filters By Application (USD) Food & Beverage Chemicals & Materials Oil & Gas and Power Pharmaceuticals/Medical Metal & Mining Automotive Others



Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/filters-market-107144

Related Reports:



Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size , Share & Forecast [2028]

Thermo Ventilators Market Size | Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Europe Air Duct Market Size , Share & Industry Outlook [2028]

Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size , Share | Growth Report 2029

U.S. Residential Outdoor Heating Market Size | Growth Report [2029]

FAQ’s

How big is the Filters Market?

The global Filters Market size was estimated at USD 94.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 100.52 billion in 2022

What is the Filters Market growth?

The global Filters Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2029 to reach USD 145.18 billion by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245