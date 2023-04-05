Ideal Weight Center Opens Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Hill, South Carolina -

Ideal Weight Center (https://idealweightcenter.com) announces the launch of a new medical weight loss clinic, the first of its kind in the area, to offer a customized GLP-1 therapy in Rock Hill.

Ideal Weight Center is offering a new protein-based solution that is safe, highly effective and easy to incorporate into daily life. Residents in Rock Hill seeking to lose weight without suffering will find this FDA-approved solution to be the most innovative and successful treatment option to become available in over two decades.

How GLP-1 is Different: As shown in recent national news coverage, GLP-1 is one of a group of therapies that is bringing excellent results using proteins found in the body to jump-start and sustain significant weight loss. The solution works by safely elevating levels of certain proteins found in the body, those that tend to diminish the appetite after consuming food. This approach is newsworthy, because it solves the long-standing issue most people have with weight loss–the discomfort that comes from severe hunger and loss of energy when suddenly limiting caloric intake.

According to the owner and founder of the Ideal Weight Center, Tom Plant, this new approach is de-bunking many of the myths surrounding weight loss and health across the U.S. He says the team at Ideal is proud to be bringing such a new and effective treatment to Rock Hill area residents.

“We all understand that there is an obesity epidemic, and that carrying around even a small amount of extra weight negatively impacts our health,” he says. Plant says new treatment options for weight loss have been few and far between, and “now, we have something to offer clients that is truly effective, simple to use, and deemed safe by the FDA for almost everyone.”

How GLP-1 works: GLP-1 is a peptide-based protein solution used to help the body’s digestive system feel fuller and for longer periods of time. Based on the compounds the body produces after eating, GLP-1 triggers a feeling of fullness, but it also slows down the digestive process, so the discomfort of fewer calories doesn’t occur as it does with so-called “starvation” diets.

At Ideal Weight Center, professionals will determine a starting dose based on factors such as medical history and BMI. They also will recommend eating healthy, but prescribe no specific diet. Most users notice an immediate decline in cravings and an inability to eat large meals. As weight begins to drop off, it becomes even easier to limit intake. This is good news for anyone that has battled hunger pangs and found themselves at war with a body, which has been programmed to want thousands of calories a day and store fat.

“It’s been twenty years, and finally there is a more sensible solution to weight loss, beyond strong pharmaceuticals or surgery,” says owner Tom Plant. “Our hope is that clients who visit Ideal Weight Center will appreciate being freed from the “blame and shame” game, once and for all.”

The team at Ideal Weight Center is highly trained, and ready to help clients adjust to the therapy and be successful, especially during the first few weeks, which is an important phase of treatment. Ideal Weight Center in Rock Hill is open and ready to offer this new and effective weight loss solution, and help clients achieve their health and weight loss goals.

For a consultation or to find out more, Rock Hill, SC residents can call the Ideal Weight Center at (803) 302-4455 or visit https://idealweightcenter.com for more information.

Ideal Weight Center is a new weight loss clinic offering innovative protein-based therapies for anyone seeking to lose weight without hard-to-follow programs, prescription drugs or surgery in the greater Rock Hill, SC area.

