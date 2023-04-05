JC Ferrero-Equelite Sports Academy Celebrates having Trained Two No. 1 Ranked Tennis Players

Alicante, Spain, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villena-based JC Ferrero-Equelite Sports Academy Celebrates the significant milestone of producing two No. 1 ATP ranking tennis players. This achievement showcases the quality of the coaching and training provided by the academy to aspiring tennis players in Spain. With its state-of-the-art facilities and a professional team giving quality training to its players, the academy is now recognized internationally as one of the most reputed tennis schools worldwide.

According to the academy, top ranking player, Juan Carlos Ferrero, joined when he was just 10 years old. They provided him with the required training and assistance in each step of his career. Following his career success, Juan Carlos decided to stay at the academy as a coach and president of the school. According to the academy, the dedication of their staff, long training hours, and focused attention on the individual have all contributed to this result.

The academy focuses on providing a personal approach to each player, ensuring training is based on their specific requirements. Since another of their players reached the top worldwide ranking, they have been reportedly overrun with applicants, keen to become the next player to go down in history. Players can apply by sending over a video sample of their playing to the examination office, with promising applicants being chosen by the staff themselves.

The academy offers expert training and assistance by professionally qualified technical staff and players cum coaches. A team with extensive WTA and ATP experience takes care of the requirements of all players, tailoring their training schedule to their individual coaching needs.

Students often train for around 6 hours a day, with times being adapted to their fitness levels and needs, fitting their school studies around these hours. Players of all ages are able to access training, ensuring a variety of students can be catered for. The academy also provides competitive programs, intending to help players improve their game style. The benefit of this program includes support from high-quality staff, certified tennis coaches, athletic trainers, physiotherapists, nutritionists, doctors, and psychologists.

“Two major factors set us apart from other academies. First and foremost is the achievement of Juan Carlos Ferrero and his player as the world's No. 1 by ATP ranking. Having him supervising our coaching programs, provides our students with an excellent opportunity to train under expert coaches. All are committed to helping emerging players to achieve their goals. The second factor is the family environment in the academy, which has over 25 years of legacy. The achievement of Juan Carlos and his player, both reaching number one in the world, is a clear example that we offer the proper conditions to develop the best tennis possible for each player. We are proud that it is a big family of players, coaches, trainers, and technical staff,” says Iñaki Etxegia, CEO of JC Ferrero-Equelite Sports Academy.

Media contact

Name: Diana Quintero

Email: comercial@equelite.com



