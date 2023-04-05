PGS ASA: Webcast Details for Presentation of Q1 2023 Results

April 5, 2023 Oslo, Norway: PGS will release its Q1 2023 results on Thursday April 27, 2023 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results the same day at 09:00 am CEST at PGS' headquarters, Lilleakerveien 4C, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will also be webcasted live. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230427_7/

Webcast YouTube link:

https://youtube.com/live/tDHpzo2Xp8M

A replay of the webcast will be made available on PGS’ website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

