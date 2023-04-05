OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC (the ‘Company’)

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Following the announcement of a restated unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2022 (the ‘Restated NAV’) as announced on 4 April 2023, and further to the allotment of Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘March 2023 Allotment Shares’) as announced on 30 March 2023, the Company announces that 500,838 Ordinary Shares were issued and allotted on 4 April 2023 (the ‘April 2023 Allotment Shares’), subject to Admission, pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), to raise £175 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years. The aggregated offer price of the April 2023 Allotment Shares and the March 2023 Allotment Shares was 81.4p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 10 November 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer. The April 2023 Allotment Shares were issued so that shareholders who received March 2023 Allotment Shares receive additional shares to reflect the Restated NAV.

Application for the April 2023 Allotment Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 20 April 2023.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,503,709,663‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75