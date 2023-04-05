General Meeting's report as of 4th of April 2023

English French

P

Press Release Ecully, April 5, 2023 – 8:30 am





Report on Spineway’s Combined

General Meeting of April 4, 2023

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Spineway's shareholders was held on first call on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Group's registered office, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

Due to the representation of the defaulting shareholders by the SELARL TULIER POLGE ALIREZAI, as ad hoc representative appointed by Order of the President of the Commercial Court of Lyon dated 3 March 2023, the number of shares held by present and represented shareholders was 3,642,198 shares, representing a 100% participation rate.

All the resolutions presented to the Meeting on an ordinary and extraordinary basis were adopted, with the exception of the 13th resolution, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Information on the Ordinary General Meeting of 4 April 2023 is available on the company's website, under the heading "Investors/Regulated Information": https://spineway.com/investors/regulated-information/.

Next event : April 13, 2023 – Q1 2023 revenue

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com.

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 - ALSPW

Contacts:





SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 706 060



Eligible PEA /PME





ALSPW





Euronext Growth





AELIUM



Finance & Communication



Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr





Attachment