'ZOIDS WILD ARENA' Announces Its Launching

SEOUL, KOREA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Games (CEO: Hyungwon Lee) announces today that the company is unleashing "ZOIDS WILD ARENA", a blockchain trading card game featuring officially-licensed NFT cards of the ZOIDS units from TOMY Company, Ltd. (CEO & President: Kazuhiro Kojima), on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.





ZOIDS WILD ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) that showcases NFT cards of various ZOIDS units featured on the TV anime series "ZOIDS WILD" and "ZOIDS WILD ZERO", two spinoffs of the ZOIDS media franchise conceived and operated by TOMY Company, Ltd. since 1983.

The game allows players to battle and trade with other players using cards purchased in-game and on the Marketplace, just like a real-life TCG. Following two successful rounds of Frontier Tests, ACT Games is ready to launch Season 1 of the ZOIDS WILD ARENA Open Championship on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, a four-week tournament season with a $30,000 total prize pool being on the line.

"ZWA OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP: SEASON 1" will be held globally except for the following regions: Japan, China, and Korea.

About ZOIDS

Marking its 40th anniversary in 2023, The ZOIDS series is the first Japanese media franchise created by TOMY Company, Ltd. that was first unveiled in 1983 as a plastic model figure.

ZOIDS in essence are giant robots aka "mechas" using dinosaurs and animals as motives. The name ZOIDS is a portmanteau of Zoic (animal-like) and Android (a mobile robot with a human form), and the figures are released as "real moving kits," where the assembled figures are able to move in a realistic manner by being powered by a motor.

ZOIDS WILD was released in 2018 as the first new iteration of ZOIDS since 2006.

Official Website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild/

About ZOIDS WILD ARENA

ZOIDS WILD ARENA is a hybrid blockchain trading card game (TCG) incorporating units from the ZOIDS WILD franchise as NFT cards, boasting the first-ever ZOIDS-based NFTs in the world. ZOIDS WILD ARENA is also the only NFT game that showcases the dynamic combat action that is a staple of ZOIDS while maintaining the quality of depth in gameplay that can only be found in the very best TCG's in the world. The game allows players to purchase and own their NFT cards, using them to battle against other players, just like in real-life trading card games. The game is developed by ACT Games.

*The game is scheduled to be released globally, excluding Japan, China, and Korea.

[Copyright]

© TOMY/ZW,TX © TOMY/ZW,MBS © TOMY

© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

