Alcohol Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 189.0 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), Alcohol Packaging Market Information by Material, Packaging, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2028", The alcohol packaging market can expand, between 2021 and 2028, at a rate of 4.2%, touching a total value of USD 189.0 billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Alcohol packaging is a means of protecting, enhancing brand exposure, and promoting brands, all of which have an effect on customer choice. Consumers favor brands with more straightforward packaging alternatives. Alcoholic beverage packaging is evolving significantly in terms of design, robustness, and to-go possibilities. Alcohol producers are seeking innovative ways to represent their brand, reduce carbon emissions, and offer suitable take-out containers. The packaging of alcoholic beverages will be crucial to brand promotion and increase brand awareness. Manufacturers offer creative packaging requirements for alcoholic beverages in an effort to get customers to purchase their products.

The alcohol packaging industry will also benefit from the rising alcohol consumption and rising demand for alcohol packaging.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the sterilized packaging industry are

Ball Corporation (US)

Crown Holdings Inc. (US)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Republic of Ireland)

Fiberon, LLC (USA)

Owens Illinois Inc. (US)

Berry Global, Inc. (US)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Nampak Ltd (South Africa)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Vidrala S.A. (Spain)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 189.0 billion CAGR 4.2% (2021-2028) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Packaging, End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High purchasing power of the consumers



High consumption of premium alcohol beverages



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The demand for alcohol packaging has increased as a result of the improving level of living and an increase in the consumption of expensive wine and beer. Proteins, natural antioxidants, and vitamins found in beer help rebuild muscle and prevent cardiovascular disease. Beer's health advantages would make people drink more alcohol, which would boost the alcohol packaging industry. The most affluent customers' needs and desires have been catered to by suppliers in the global alcohol packaging market. These businesses also invest in packaging technologies, which are now a dependable part of the dynamics of the world market. This is a vital expansion and advancement dynamic for the top market suppliers.

Untapped new markets and an increase in the usage of PET as a packaging material are both likely to present the lucrative potential for market expansion worldwide.

Market Restraints:

Given that packaging waste takes so long to disintegrate, it is known to impact the ecology. Governments from all over the world that participate in the global alcohol packaging market are addressing the issue by enforcing stringent standards and laws that the alcohol packaging industry is required to abide by. For instance, the governments of the European nations are addressing recycling and packaging waste issues in a number of ways.



Opportunities



The Asia-Pacific market for alcohol packaging is expanding rapidly, given the changing production trends for sustainable packaging. The presence of highly populated countries like China and India increased disposable income, and growing public knowledge of alcohol usage will all contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, new competitors entering this market as well as new brands that improve product appeal are anticipated to boost sales in the worldwide alcohol packaging market. Additionally, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising levels of discretionary income and population, as well as growing urbanization in nations like China, Japan, and Thailand.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global food supply system has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and other parts of the world participate in the alcohol packaging market. The proliferation of COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in death cases as well as the emergence of long-term health effects. As a result, the government is now enforcing strict lockdown laws that are affecting every part of the economy. Throughout, governments have created regulations and guidelines to address the many effects of COVID-19 in order to prevent things like supply chain disruptions, increased raw material prices, and other things like the severe economic impact on workers.



Market Segmentation

By Material

Globally, the market has been divided into four categories depending on the types of materials: paper and paperboard, plastic, metal, and glass. It retains the greatest market share for alcohol packaging due to the availability of several qualities like chemical inertness, shape flexibility, and water resistance.

Based on the Packaging

With respect to packaging, the alcohol packaging market has been split into primary and secondary packaging all over the world. Pouches, growlers, liquid brick cartons, bag-in-boxes, cans, and bottles are additional divisions of primary packaging. Additional divisions of the secondary packaging include folding cartons, boxes, and a variety of others.

Based on the Application

The major applications of alcohol packaging include spirits, wine, beer, and other categories. The beer packaging segment commands the largest market share as a result of the general public's rising beer consumption.



Regional Insights

The North American market is currently in the lead, in view of the strong presence of nations like the US, Canada, and Mexico, which have high rates of urbanization, a high standard of living, and rising disposable income, which in turn increases demand in this region. Another element that influences market demand is the existence of several significant essential players.

Due to its established, technologically advanced infrastructure, which necessitates more complex packaging and thus increases demand for it, the European region holds the second-largest market share. Another factor driving up market demand is the striking increase in disposable income.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the third-largest market share in the global market as a result of the presence of extremely populated nations like China, India, as well as Japan, South Korea, and many others that fuel market demand in this area. Moreover, rising commercial and residential development is another element that fuels consumer demand.

Due to their lack of infrastructure, the Middle East and African region, along with Latin America, have the lowest market shares. Another problem preventing the market in these areas from expanding is the low per capita income.



