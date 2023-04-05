Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2023

English Norwegian

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q1 2023 was 28,600 GWT, excluding volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes per region/company (in 1,000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 5.7

Lerøy Midt: 8.7

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 14.2 (of which 3.7 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 25,300 tonnes for Q1 2023 of which 8,000 tonnes of cod.

The complete Q1 2023 report will be released on 16 May 2023 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.