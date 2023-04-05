Jerry Cans Market is Expected to Reach USD 3,821 Million by 2030,at a CAGR of 4.30% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jerry Cans Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Jerry Cans Market Research Report, by Molding Process, Capacity, Application, End Use, Region, and Material - Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Jerry Cans is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 4.30%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 3,821 million by the end of 2030.

Market Scope

Jerry cans are specialized for storing various liquids such as pharmaceuticals, oil, fuels, and chemicals, given the odorless storage, leakproof quality, and moisture resistance features. The Jerry Cans containers are available in specialized models, sizes, and shapes. The specialized different sizes and shapes are manufactured for several purposes of utility. The global market for jerry cans has significantly developed in the last few years. The growing demand from the manufacturing and construction industry is considered the main aspect causing a rise in market performance. Furthermore, the expectations of mankind, along with mitigating all the market demand, are also likely to boost the market's development over the review era. Moreover, the increased demand for jerry cans in different industries like storing and packaging liquids is anticipated to Catalyze the expansion of the market over the coming years.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Jerry Cans includes players such as:

Wilkinson Containers Ltd.

California Plastic Products

SOTRALENTZ Packaging S.A.S.

Promens hf

AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

Can-One Berhad

Ipackchem Group SAS

Time Technoplast Ltd.

DS Smith Plastics Ltd.

Parekhplast India Limited

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3,821 million CAGR 4.30% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Molding Process, End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing demand for moisture-resistant factor, leakproof quality, and odorless traits





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for jerry cans has displayed massive development in recent times. The main parameter supporting the market's development is the growth in the chemicals, lubricant-based, and oil industries. The rising demands for jerry cans in various industry sectors are for various applications such as packaging and storing liquids. Therefore, the jerry can is believed to be the ideal product that is effective and offers damage-free storage and transportation., which is also likely to boost the market's performance over the assessment era. The jerry cans are known to offer several beneficial features for the supply and transporting the liquids with characteristics such as odorless traits, leakproof quality, and moisture-resistant factors that have caused an increase in the jerry cans demand. The jerry cans have to fulfill certain targets per the market standards, and the innovations such as manufacturing multilayer 10-liter plastinated sugarcane for transportation remove the requirement for cartons. The stackable design with such sustainable resource usage has increased the use of these jerry cans across the globe.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is the government rules and regulations for the packaging and design set differently for different nations. The transport of toxic materials and chemicals has various standards and regulations across the nations, which is certainly a restraining factor for the development of the jerry cans market globally. Furthermore, the rising utilization of the products like flexi tanks will also likely limit the market's growth over the coming years. In addition, the material density of the liquids is also projected to impose a challenge for the growth of the jerry cans market over the assessment era.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Jerry Cans market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the materials, the plastic segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for Jerry Cans over the assessment period.

Among all the molding processes, compression molding is predicted to guarantee a leading position across the global market for jerry cans over the coming years.



Regional Analysis

The global market for Jerry Cans is analyzed across five main geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for Jerry Cans over the assessment era, given the aspects such as several developing nations' presence and growth in the industrial sectors and the rising GDP.

The Middle East & African regional market for jerry cans will showcase considerable development over the coming years.

