Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Strategic Market Report 2023: A $24.1 Billion Market by 2030 - Government and Public Sectors Expected to Dominate the Application Segment

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cloud Project Portfolio Management estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Cloud Project Portfolio Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Product Overview

Cloud Project Portfolio Management: A Prelude

Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

CA Technologies, Inc.

Changepoint Corp.

Clarizen

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Mavenlink, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planisware

Planview, Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow, Inc.

Upland Software, Inc.

Workfront

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Interlinking of Multiple Software: Major Trend in the Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market

Government and Public Sector Expected to Dominate the Application Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sqvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment