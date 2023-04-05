Global Cloud Migration Services Strategic Business Report 2023: A $1 Trillion Market by 2030 - Increased Automation in Industries Drives Demand

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Migration Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Migration Services Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Migration Services estimated at US$149 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Managed Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.4% CAGR and reach US$681.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Professional Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.7% CAGR



The Cloud Migration Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$167.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.1% and 23.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $149 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.9% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cloud Migration Services: An Introduction

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automation and Integration Service Type to Occupy Largest Share

A Prelude to Cloud Migration Services

Cloud Migration Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Top 10 Cloud Migration Services 2019

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Security and Compliance Management Application to Witness Highest Growth

Increased Automation in Industries Drive the Demand for Cloud Migration Services

Digital Connectivity Fuels SMEs to Adopt Cloud Migration Services

Cloud Computing Benefits for Organizations Fuels Cloud Migration Market

Growing Adoption of BYOD Drive Opportunities for Cloud Migration Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

