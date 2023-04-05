Global Enterprise Firewall Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $22.72 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Firewall Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise firewall market is estimated to be worth of USD 22.72 Billion in 2032 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The enterprise firewall market research report discusses the importance of the segments as well as the regional markets. An accurate overview for different segments and regions has been prepared on the basis of the market size as well as the growth rate (CAGR). Different industry professionals and research analysts in various regions have examined and validated the data presented in this research report.

Apart from this, the market research report contains an in-depth analysis of the forecasted data, important developments, and revenues. Further, it contains a thorough analysis of the important strategies undertaken by the leading market players to drive their business growth in the global Enterprise firewall market while maintaining their competitive edge over their competitors.

The report offers detailed and crucial information to understand the overall market scenario. The research analysts have included important aspects, such as future trends, market position, opportunities, threats, challenges, risks, market dynamics, market share as well as entry barriers in this detailed research report.



Firewalls are an essential part of every company's network security architecture. The sorts of traffic that can pass the perimeter between the private corporate network and the public Internet are restricted by a firewall. However, the demands for firewalls and security vary depending on the enterprise. An enterprise firewall provides the size and functionality required to defend a network from cutting-edge cyber-attacks.

Firewalls are frequently used by businesses to stop hacked internal devices from attacking external machines. In this instance, the firewall shields the company from potential liabilities caused by the spread of an attack. Firewalls come in a variety of configurations, from straightforward 'off-the-shelf' models that can be deployed by someone with no prior knowledge of network security to intricate, multi-machine specialized solutions that are utilized by big businesses.

No matter how complicated they are, firewalls all use the terms 'inside' and 'outside' to refer to the trustworthy and untrusted networks, respectively. These phrases are used even when a firewall guards against hacked devices inside from the outside world.



The market for business firewalls is anticipated to be significantly impacted by the growing requirement for information security in today's internet-based society. Enterprise firewall solutions are crucial for safeguarding businesses from potential online dangers. Over the years, these solutions have undergone constant evolution to address prior shortcomings and difficulties.

Organizational communication networks carry sensitive information, which firewall solutions protect from both internal and external threats. Increasing demand for dedicated networks with extra features is also anticipated to drive market expansion throughout the anticipated time frame. The business firewall market is also anticipated to be driven by the numerous features and advantages of Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) systems, such as centralized data management, user identity, web & deep packet filtering, improved, and application control.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Research Practice

3.1 Research Practice

3.1.1 Global Level Analysis

3.1.2 Country Level Analysis

3.1.3 Supply Side Analysis

3.1.4 Demand Side Analysis

3.1.5 Triangulation

3.2 Primary Data

3.3 Secondary Data

3.4 Market Evaluation & Forecast Methodology

3.5 Assumptions/Limitations for the Study

3.6 What this Study Provides

3.7 Key Questions Answered by this Report

3.8 this Study is Intended For



4. Key Related Data

4.1 Competitive Positioning

4.1.1 Product Positioning

4.1.2 Revenue Positioning

4.1.3 Regional Reach Positioning

4.2 Major Investments in Last Five Years by Global Players

4.3 Key Industry Trends in Major Countries

4.4 Technological Advancement

4.5 Guidelines/Regulations

4.6 Covid-19 Impact on Enterprise Firewall Market

4.6.1 Global Analysis (Region Wise)

4.6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Major Markets



5. Impact Factor Analysis

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.4 Challenges

5.2 Porter's Five Force Model



6. Market Development Analysis

6.1 New Product Development/Launch (2015-2021)

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2021)

6.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2021)



7. Global Enterprise Firewall Market, by Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Next Generation Firewall

7.3.1 What is Next Generation Firewall, and How Does It Work?

7.3.2 Companies Catering to Next Generation Firewall

7.3.3 Ngwf Capabilities and Features

7.4 Verticals Firewall

7.4.1 What is Verticals Firewall, and How Does It Work?

7.4.2 Companies Catering to Verticals Firewall

7.4.3 Verticals Firewall Capabilities and Features

7.5 Conventional Firewall

7.5.1 What is Conventional Firewall, and How Does It Work?

7.5.2 Companies Catering to Conventional Firewall

7.5.3 Conventional Firewall Capabilities and Features



8. Global Enterprise Firewall Market, by Appliances and Services (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Appliances

8.3.1 Hardware Based

8.3.2 Virtual Based

8.4 Software Based

8.5 Services

8.5.1 Managed Services

8.5.2 Design & Consulting

8.5.3 Integration and Deployment

8.5.4 Training and Education



9. Global Enterprise Firewall Market, by Deployment Type (Pre- Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Requirements of Cloud Based Firewall and Their Challenges

9.3.1.1 Behavioral Analytics

9.3.1.1.1 Not Seeing All Traffic Moving from on Premises to Cloud Missing Cloud-To-Cloud

9.3.1.2 Comprehensive View

9.3.1.2.1 Missing Cloud-To-Cloud Traffic Having to Log into Multiple Management Consoles to Manage Firewall Alerts

9.3.1.3 Next-Generation Analytics

9.3.1.3.1 Needing to Have Top-Of-The-Line, Cloud-Based Firewall Technology Options

9.3.2 Benefits of Cloud Based Security

9.3.3 Drawbacks of Cloud Based Security

9.4 On-Premises

9.4.1 Benefits of On-Premise Firewall

9.4.2 Drawbacks of On-Premise Firewall



10. Global Enterprise Firewall Market, by Organization Size (Pre- Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Top 10 Best Firewall Software/Companies/Providers for Large Enterprises Business.

10.3.1.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of Each Such Firewalls

10.3.2 How Much Does An Enterprise Firewall Cost?

10.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.4.1 What is the Best Firewall Software Used by Small and Medium Enterprises

10.4.2 Best Suited Firewall Used for Small and Medium Size Enterprises

10.4.3 How Much Does a Small and Medium Sizes Enterprise Firewall Cost?



11. Global Enterprise Firewall Market, by Verticals (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)



12. Global Enterprise Firewall Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

