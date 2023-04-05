Global Neurovascular Catheter Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $640 Million by 2029 at a 2.7% CAGR

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurovascular Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Over-The-Wire Microcatheters, Flow-Directed Microcatheters, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurovascular catheter market reached a value of about $530 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% to reach $640 million during the forecast period.

The market includes various types of catheters such as over-the-wire microcatheters, flow-directed microcatheters, and neurovascular guiding catheters.



MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR CATHETER MARKET INSIGHTS



One of the main market drivers is the increasing volume of procedures being performed using endovascular techniques, leading to a rise in the number of catheters required. However, the use of neurovascular catheters may face resistance from older-generation neurosurgeons who prefer surgical techniques and are not yet comfortable with endovascular procedures, potentially limiting market growth.



GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR CATHETER MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



Within the global market for neurovascular catheter, there are three key market players - Penumbra, Stryker, and Medtronic.



Penumbra held the top position in the global neurovascular catheter market in 2022, with a range of products including the BenchmarkTM071 distal delivery catheter, the PX SLIMT microcatheter, the NeuronTM system, and a series of Penumbra SelectT catheters.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Global Over-the-Wire Microcatheter Market

Global Flow-Directed Microcatheter Market

Neurovascular Guiding Catheter Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:

Neurovascular Catheter Market

Executive Summary

Global Neurovascular Catheter Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Regions Included

Introduction

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Neurovascular Catheter Market

Over-the-Wire Microcatheter Market

Flow-Directed Microcatheter Market

Neurovascular Guiding Catheter Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Penumbra

Stryker

Medtronic

MicroVention

Cerenovus

Q'apel Medical

Balt

Acandis

Asahi Intecc

Cordis

SAI Infusion Technologies

Scientia Vascular

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments

Tokai Medical Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28bk25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.