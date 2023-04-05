Sports Medicine Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of 9.12 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

LONDON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest study report by Data Bridge Market Research titled " Sports Medicine Market " covers major regions such as USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and others. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market's opportunities and risks, and equips decision-makers with strategic and tactical support. A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate the premium Sports Medicine market research report. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. This report broadly comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, exhaustive analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been used in the first class Sports Medicine report to pull together data and perform base year analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sports medicine market, which was USD 5.34 billion in 2022, would rocket up to USD 9.12 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Sports medicine primarily focuses on preventing and treating sports-related injuries and diseases. Sports injuries improve the sportsperson's performance, offer injury care and enable preventative measures such as rehabilitation and osteopathy. It includes implants, fracture and ligament repair products, prosthetics, body support and recovery products such as compression clothing, braces and supports, physiotherapy equipment, thermal therapy, electrostimulation, and accessories.

An increasing number of young people participating in sports-related activities increases the probability of sports injuries. Also, with the growing awareness of health issues, athletics has gained acceptance as a feasible means of maintaining physical fitness and combating lifestyle disorders. Consequently, sports-related injuries and muscle rips have increased, demanding more treatment procedures and therapeutic products.

Recent Development

In 2022, DJO Global announced the renewal of its partnership with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) is a professional football athletic trainers organization. PFATS will recommend and approve specific DJO products as part of its collaboration with DJO.

In 2020, Anika Therapeutics Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for six innovative products that meet the needs of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeons. The products are planned to be commercialized in the future.

Some of the major players operating in the sports medicine market are:

Arthrex, Inc (U.S.)

Smith+Nephew (U.K.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Breg Inc. (U.S.)

DJO LLC (U.S.)

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc (U.S.)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

RTI Surgical (U.S.)

Performance Health (U.S.)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Bauerfeind (Germany)

Össur (Iceland)

MedShape (U.S.)

Cramer Products (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.)

RôG Sports Medicine (U.S.)

Opportunities:

Increasing Product Launches by Market Players

The launches of several novel products associated with sports medicine are anticipated to boost the market's growth over the forecast period. For instance, Smith and Nephew launched its new product called ''HEALICOIL KNOTLESS Suture Anchor'' in 2020. This product, along with REGENESORB Material, supports in-bone formation and healing. Therefore, the growing number of product approvals is also anticipated to increase market growth.

Rising Incidence of Knee Injuries

Knee injuries are very prevalent and reported during sports or other physical activities. This is due to excessive running and jumping, which further leads to wear and tear of the knee joint. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knee injury accounts for about 41% of total sports injuries. Thus, the increasing rate of knee injuries leads to the higher adoption of sports medicine, boosting market growth.

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing Incidence of sports-related Injuries

Sports injuries are very prevalent worldwide. For instance, the Guangzhou Summer Asian Games in 2010 stated 725 injuries among 430 athletes. There were around 288 new injuries in 209 athletes, with an occurrence rate of 45.5 injuries per 1,000 athletes exposed. Soccer is the most popular sport in Australia, and more than 3,000 athletes from more than 13,000 clubs were admitted to hospitals between 2011 and 2012. Thus, this increasing incidence is increasing the demand for sports medicine rapidly. Therefore this factor boosts the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices

The growing use of wearable devices such as fitness bands and other sensors helps monitor stress load and prevent fatigue-induced injuries in athletes, which has supported the growth of the market for sports medicine. For instance, Athletigen Technology, Inc., a performance-based company in Nova Scotia, works with numerous sportsmen to utilize the collected information on their DNA to enhance their performance and health and decrease the prevalence of sports-related injuries. Such instances are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Sports Medicine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sports medicine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end-user as referenced above

The countries covered in the sports medicine market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America is expected to dominate the sports medicine market because of the huge base of healthcare facilities, the existence of major players in the market, a growing government initiative to surge the athletes for playing any of the sport, increased cases of sports injuries among the athletes and increasing number of research activities in this region

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the rise in government initiatives to raise awareness, the large population base, the increasing influx of new products and treatment modalities because of active government participation in influencing sports activities and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region

Market Segments Covered in Sports Medicine Industry Research

Product

Body Reconstruction

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery

Braces and Supports

Physiotherapy

Thermal Therapy

Ultrasound Therapy

Electrostimulation Therapy

Body Monitoring and Evaluation

Cardiac Monitoring

Respiratory Monitoring

Hemodynamic Monitoring

Musculoskeletal Monitoring

Compression Clothing

Accessories

Bandages

Disinfectants

Tapes

Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Specialty Clinics

Fitness and Training Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Sports Medicine Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Sports Medicine Market, By Product Global Sports Medicine Market, By Application Global Sports Medicine Market, By End User Global Sports Medicine Market, By Region Global Sports Medicine Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

