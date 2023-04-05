Tryg A/S will publish Q1 results 2023 and hosts a conference call on 20 April 2023

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1 results for 2023 on 20 April 2023 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|20 April 2023
|Time
|10:00 CET
|
Dial-in numbers
Pin code
| +45 (DK) 78 76 84 90
+44 (UK) 203 769 6819
+1 (US) 646 787 0157
560768
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All Q1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
Attachment