France OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2022-2023 & 2028 with Commentary on the Main Players and Developments

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, MyCanal, OCS, Salto;HBO; Paramount+

AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, TF1; M6; France Televisions; MyCanal

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

Forecasts for SFR/Altice, Orange, Free, Bouygues, CanalSat, TNT

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Bouygues

CanalSat

Disney+

Facebook

France Televisions

Free

HBO

M6

MyCanal

Netflix

OCS

Orange

Paramount+

Salto

SFR/Altice

TF1

TNT

YouTube

Key Topics Covered:



Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)



Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie download-to-own trans (000)

Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)



AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)



Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)



SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)



Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)



SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

