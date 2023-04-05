Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022: 3D Printing and New Materials Open New Avenues for Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, Trends, By Material, By End-use, By Age Group By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for clear aligners had a total value of USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 30% over the forecast period.

This growth is primarily being driven by the growing awareness among the public of the benefits of using clear aligners over traditional braces for the treatment of malocclusion or misaligned teeth. The popularity of clear aligners is also being fueled by an increase in the incidence of malocclusion and the demand for cosmetic orthodontic procedures.



Two technological advances in transparent aligner systems, namely 3D printing technology and the development of new materials, are expected to boost the revenue growth of the market. The use of 3D printing technology allows for the creation of custom-made and highly precise clear aligners, making them more effective in treating complex cases. Additionally, the introduction of new materials such as thermoplastic elastomers has led to improvements in patient experience, resulting in greater comfort and flexibility.



The market's revenue growth is also being propelled by an increase in disposable income and a growing desire for cosmetic dentistry. The availability of flexible payment plans and dental insurance coverage for orthodontic treatment has made clear aligners more accessible and affordable to the general public. The trend towards self-care and the aspiration for a perfect smile has also contributed to the growing demand for clear aligners.



However, the high cost of clear aligners compared to traditional braces and the lack of insurance coverage in some countries are significant factors that could impede revenue growth. The cost of clear aligners can be further increased due to the need for multiple sets of aligners during the course of treatment.



The clear aligners market has been categorized into three product types, including removable clear aligners, traditional clear aligners, and others. The removable clear aligners segment is projected to capture the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing preference for less invasive orthodontic treatment options, particularly among consumers. Moreover, the availability of advanced technology and software for designing and manufacturing clear aligners is expected to contribute to the growth of this segment. Additionally, removable clear aligners are popular due to their convenience and ease of use. As they can be easily removed and reinserted by users, it enables them to maintain oral hygiene and eat comfortably. The popularity of removable clear aligners is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.



The traditional clear aligners segment is anticipated to witness the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for orthodontic treatments and the increasing prevalence of complex dental cases that require fixed clear aligners for effective treatment. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D printing technology for manufacturing traditional clear aligners is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment. Traditional clear aligners are fixed and cannot be removed by the user, making them more effective in treating complex dental cases. They are also commonly used in combination with other orthodontic treatments. The revenue growth of the traditional clear aligners segment is expected to be driven by the growing demand for orthodontic treatments and the rising prevalence of dental malocclusions.



During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to hold the largest revenue share due to the high usage of clear aligners in the region. The prevalence of malocclusion and tooth misalignment in America and Canada is a major driving factor for the market's growth. Moreover, the awareness of the advantages of clear aligners, such as its aesthetic appeal, convenience, and comfort, is increasing, leading to a rise in demand. The presence of leading market players like Align Technology and Dentsply Sirona, who invest heavily in research and development to improve product efficiency, is another significant factor driving revenue growth in this region.



The European market is expected to account for the second-largest revenue share during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising awareness of orthodontic treatments, including clear aligners. The market in this region is being driven by several reputable producers like 3M, Danaher Corporation, and Straumann Group. Increasing demand for clear aligners in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K., where malocclusion and tooth misalignment are prevalent, is driving revenue growth in this region.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The market's growth in this region is expected to be driven by rising demand for clear aligners in growing countries like China and India, where the middle-class population is becoming more affluent. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of malocclusion and public awareness of orthodontic treatments are driving revenue growth. The use of innovative technologies like 3D printing and intraoral scanners in the production of clear aligners is also expected to boost revenue growth in this region.



This report provides historical data and future revenue growth projections for the global clear aligners market, segmented by product type, end-use, and region. Reports and Data has analyzed market trends for each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2032.



The global clear aligners market has been segmented based on product type into removable clear aligners, traditional clear aligners, and others. The market has also been segmented by end-use into the food sector, environmental monitoring, healthcare, and others.



The report also provides a regional outlook for the global clear aligners market, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Within each region, the report includes revenue projections for specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.





