Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2023

| Source: Industrivärden, AB Industrivärden, AB

Stockholm, SWEDEN

  • Net asset value on March 31, 2023, was SEK 138.3 billion, or SEK 320 per share. During the first quarter net asset value increased by 9%, corresponding to SEK 27 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 10% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 9% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first quarter of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.4 billion, of which in SCA for SEK 0.2 billion and in Sandvik for SEK 0.2 billion.


 202320222022
 March 31March 31Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M138 305123 547126 477
Net asset value per share, SEK320286293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK279.20263.90253.00
Debt-equities ratio, %4%4%5%
    
 202320222022
SEK MJan - MarchJan - MarchJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK27.35-45.88-32.34
Dividend income2 8322 0185 479
Dividend paid2 915
Equities portfolio:   
Purchases4321 1733 184
Sales


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (phone +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 5, 2023.

Attachment


Attachments

Delårsrapport_3M 2023_eng