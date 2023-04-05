Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2023

English Swedish

Net asset value on March 31, 2023, was SEK 138.3 billion, or SEK 320 per share. During the first quarter net asset value increased by 9%, corresponding to SEK 27 per share.

The total return for the period was 10% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 9% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the first quarter of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.4 billion, of which in SCA for SEK 0.2 billion and in Sandvik for SEK 0.2 billion.





2023 2022 2022 March 31 March 31 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK M 138 305 123 547 126 477 Net asset value per share, SEK 320 286 293 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 279.20 263.90 253.00 Debt-equities ratio, % 4% 4% 5% 2023 2022 2022 SEK M Jan - March Jan - March Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 27.35 -45.88 -32.34 Dividend income 2 832 2 018 5 479 Dividend paid – – 2 915 Equities portfolio: Purchases 432 1 173 3 184 Sales – – –





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (phone +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 5, 2023.

