Pregnancy Pillow Sales to Cross US$ 891 Million by 2033; Polyester-filled Segment to Dominate the Industry: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pregnancy pillow market is projected to reach a size of US$ 891 million by the end of 2033, according to this new research report published by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence. Worldwide demand for pregnancy pillows is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033. Demand for pregnancy pillows is increasing steadily owing to their health benefits such as improved blood circulation, pain relief, and relaxation.



Pregnancy pillows are available with high customization, which provide support to the changing features and curves of the body of expecting mothers. They are also addressed as maternity pillows. Pregnancy pillows can assist pregnant women to maintain optimal spine alignment while resting or sleeping. Pregnancy support pillows are essential to sleep comfortably on one’s side.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8461

Pregnancy Pillow Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 891 Million Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America 40% Share Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled The Boppy Company, Leachco, Queen Rose, PharMeDoc, Naomi Home, Cozy Bump Corporation, Medela AG, and Easygrow AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



These are also used to improve blood circulation during pregnancy. Various types of pregnancy pillows are available across the globe with distinct forms and sizes. The rising rate of pregnancy is one of the prominent causes of the growing demand for maternity pillows.

Demand for various types of pregnancy pillows is increasing across the globe due to the typical problem of restless legs syndrome (RLS) during pregnancy. Newborns are sometimes stillborn and RLS is one of the prominent reasons for this situation. The root cause of this healthcare issue is improper sleeping positions. Thus, widespread recognition of the RLS phenomenon among women is anticipated to generate demand for maternity pillows, which will further drive growth opportunities in the target industry.

Adoption of maternity pillows as a significant tool to help in reducing back, knee, and neck pain is predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for key players. Consumers around the world are taking an interest in pregnancy pillows with rapid innovations in raw materials used to manufacture pillows. Use of organic stuffing in pregnancy pillows is one of the noteworthy developments, which are taking place in the target industry. These newly manufactured pillows will help pregnant women to enjoy good sleep during the night. All these abovementioned features of pregnancy pillows will stimulate their demand over the decade.

Pregnancy pillows are utilized as excellent sources of well-being and comfort for women. However, the cost of luxury pillows is somewhat pricey. In addition, there are certain types of pregnancy pillows, which are exported and their price is noticeably high. Thus, the high cost of the luxury pillow is estimated to stifle the overall expansion of the target industry in the coming 10 years. Suppliers of high-quality pregnancy pillows are using online platforms including social media platforms, e-Commerce, and others to advertise and supply pillows for pregnant women. These growing product promotional activities by prominent players can further boost sales of pregnancy pillows.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=8461

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The value of the global pregnancy pillow market is forecasted to reach US$ 650 million in 2023.

Demand for pregnancy pillows is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of pregnancy pillows are estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 891 million by the end of 2033.

North America is anticipated to hold around 40% market revenue share by the end of 2033.

“Increasing celebrity endorsements, broad use of online retailers, and growing advancements in the material used in maternity pillows are projected to contribute to increased sales of pregnancy pillows across the globe,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Dynamics:

Key suppliers of pregnancy pillows are spending a handsome amount on various promotional activities and strengthening their supply chain management systems. Effective supply channels ensure the quick and safe delivery of products to respective users. Various regulatory bodies have also implemented certain guidelines to reduce environmental impacts, which are caused during production.

Segmentation of Pregnancy Pillow Industry Research

By Material Filled: Styrofoam Balls Microbeads Polyester Fiber Buckwheat Others (Memory Foam, etc.)

By Shape: J Shape Wedge-shaped Pillows U Shape

By End Use: Residential Hospitals Commercial Maternity Homes

By Distribution Channel: Online Offline

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pregnancy Pillow market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material filled (Styrofoam balls, buckwheat, microbeads, polyester fiber, others (memory foam, etc.)), shape (J shape, wedge-shaped pillows, U shape), end use (residential, commercial, hospitals, maternity homes), and distribution channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Pregnancy Pillow Market Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8461

Key Questions Covered in the Pregnancy Pillow Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Pregnancy Pillow sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Pregnancy Pillow demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Pregnancy Pillow Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Pillow Boxes Market Demand: The robust increase in packaged food products is one of the key driving factors that help to grow the global pillow boxes market demand over the forecast period.

Dog Pillow Market Sales: The dog pillow market sales is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. These are a type of pillows used by humans, but instead these are designed specifically for dogs that wrap around your dog and help provide sound sleep.

Feeding Pillow Market Share: The feeding pillow market share across the globe is anticipated to create a massive absolute $ opportunity in developed, as well as emerging economies, over the forecast period (2018-28).

Maternity Personal Care Products Market Size: The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand from developing regions are the primary factors that will aid in the maternity personal care products market size.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.