South Africa OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts, 2022, 2023 and 2028 Featuring Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, Showmax, DStv, StarSat, and GOtv

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This PDF and excel report cover the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
  • Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax

Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
  • Forecasts for DStv, StarSat, GOtv

Companies Mentioned

  • Netflix
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • Showmax
  • DStv
  • StarSat
  • GOtv

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

  • OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

  • SVOD revenues/Population $
  • SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

  • YouTube
  • Facebook/Instagram
  • Other

