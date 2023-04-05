Factoring Services Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Adoption of Factoring Services by Exporters for Cash Flow Management Drives Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factoring Services Market Research Report by Type (Non-Recourse and Recourse), Financial Institution, Category, End-Use, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Factoring Services Market size was estimated at USD 6,517.15 million in 2022, USD 7,109.24 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% to reach USD 13,533.85 million by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Factoring Services by Exporters for Cash Flow Management

Significant Demand for Alternative Sources of Financing for Msmes

Growing Use of Digital Platforms in Trade Financing

Restraints

Issues With the Legal System and Dominance of Banking

Opportunities

Upsurging Initiatives from Financial Firms and Governments to Create An Awareness About Factoring

Technological Advancements in Financing Sector

Challenges

Limited Awareness and Adoption of Factoring Services

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Factoring Services Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Factoring Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Non-Recourse and Recourse.

Based on Financial Institution, the market is studied across Banks and Non-Banking Financial Institutions.

Based on Category, the market is studied across Domestic and International.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology, Manufacturing, and Transport & Logistics.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Factoring Services Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Factoring Services Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Factoring Services Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Factoring Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Factoring Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Factoring Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Factoring Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Factoring Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Factoring Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Factoring Services Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6517.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13533.85 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Factoring Services Market, by Type



7. Factoring Services Market, by Financial Institution



8. Factoring Services Market, by Category



9. Factoring Services Market, by End-Use



10. Americas Factoring Services Market



11. Asia-Pacific Factoring Services Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Factoring Services Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



