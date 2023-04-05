Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 3.8 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Fiber reinforced concrete market stood at US$ 1.9 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of fiber-reinforced concrete is also increasing due to increasing demand from the construction industry. The construction industry is one of the major consumers of FRC. The use of FRC in construction projects results in reduced construction time, cost savings, and improved durability of the structures. As a result, FRC is increasingly being used in various applications, including roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85525

Additionally, the benefits of FRC, such as improved strength, durability, and reduced cracking, are increasingly being recognized by the construction industry. FRC is also known for its excellent resistance to environmental factors such as freeze-thaw cycles and chemical attacks, making it a preferred choice for infrastructure projects. With the rising awareness about the benefits of FRC, its demand is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the increasing government support and regulations is another factor fueling the market growth. Governments worldwide are increasingly promoting the use of FRC in construction projects due to its sustainability and durability. Various initiatives, such as tax incentives and subsidies, are being provided to encourage the use of FRC in construction. Additionally, regulations mandating the use of FRC in critical infrastructure projects, such as bridges and tunnels, are expected to further accelerate the growth of the FRC market.

In addition, the advancements in fiber technology have resulted in the development of new fibers with improved mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength and improved ductility. These fibers are increasingly being used in FRC, resulting in improved performance and durability of the structures. With ongoing research and development in fiber technology, the FRC market is anticipated to witness further growth in the near future.

Besides, the growing trend of green construction, driven by the need for sustainable and eco-friendly buildings, is projected to augment the demand for FRC. FRC is a sustainable building material that reduces the carbon footprint of construction projects. Additionally, the durability of FRC structures reduces the need for frequent maintenance and repair, resulting in further environmental benefits.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, synthetic fibers are likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant rate.

This growth can be attributed to their properties such as excellent chemical resistance, non-corrosive, durable.

Based on the end-use, the commercial segment holds the highest market share, owing to the increasing demand for commercial spaces such as shopping malls, office buildings, and hospitals worldwide.

In addition, the segmental growth is growing, due to the increasing adoption of FRC in commercial construction projects.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85525<ype=S

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Growth Drivers

The global fiber-reinforced concrete market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031 due to the increase in infrastructure development projects.

Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the increased investment in research and development.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, as well as growth in the global population, are other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the fiber-reinforced concrete market during the forecast period.

The regional market is witnessing a rise, due to a significant surge in infrastructure development in India, China and Japan.

Additionally, the availability of raw materials such as steel, cement, and synthetic fibers in the region, are expected to further aid the market's growth.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85525

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global fiber-reinforced concrete market are:

Fibrex Construction Group

Clark Pacific

Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Formglas Products Ltd.

Willis Construction Co. Inc.

Loveld

Betofiber A.S.

Stromberg Architectural

Bb Fiberbeton

Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A.

BarChip Pty Ltd

GRCUK

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the fiber reinforced concrete industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for fiber reinforced concrete. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In March 2021, Bekaert launched Dramix 5D , a new fiber-reinforced concrete product designed to improve the durability and sustainability of concrete structures.

launched , a new fiber-reinforced concrete product designed to improve the durability and sustainability of concrete structures. In February 2021, Owens Corning announced that it had expanded its production capacity of glass fiber products used in the construction industry, including fiber-reinforced concrete.

announced that it had expanded its production capacity of glass fiber products used in the construction industry, including fiber-reinforced concrete. In January 2021, BASF launched a new fiber-reinforced concrete product, MasterFiber MAC 360 FF , which is designed to improve the durability and mechanical properties of concrete.

launched a new fiber-reinforced concrete product, , which is designed to improve the durability and mechanical properties of concrete. In January 2021, Sika AG acquired Kreps LLC, a manufacturer of concrete fiber products, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the North American market.

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Segmentation

Type

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Glass Fiber

Steel Fiber

Other Types (Glass, Asbestos, etc.)



Process

Premix

Sprayed

Hybrid

Others

Application

Landscaping

Foundation & Flooring

Roofing

Cladding & Molding

Facade

Countertop

Others



End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com