Company Announcement, Inside information 5 April 2023 at 11.30 a.m. (CEST)

Approximately 43.82 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 3-2021 were used for subscription of shares

Approximately 43.82 per cent of Savosolar Plc’s (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) warrants under warrant plan 3-2021 have been used for subscription of shares, raising approximately EUR 0.92 million.

The subscription period based on Savosolar’s warrant plan 3-2021 ended on 31 March 2023. Based on the warrants, 16,966,266 new shares were subscribed for and the Company receives approximately EUR 0.92 million in proceeds before transaction costs. Approximately 43.82 per cent of the warrants were used for subscription of shares. The dilution for current shareholders amounts to approximately 2.12 per cent.

The shares subscribed for based on warrant plan 3-2021 are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register approximately on 11 April 2023. Trading in the new shares is expected to commence approximately on 12 April 2023 on First North Growth Market Finland and on 14 April 2023 on First North Growth Market Sweden.

The warrants which were not exercised have lost their value and will be removed from the securities’ accounts of the warrant holders.

For more information:

CEO Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 5 April 2023 at 11.30 a.m. (CEST).



