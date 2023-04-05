Nanobots Market Growth Accelerated by Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures, Projected to Reach US$ 13.87 Billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanobots market is expected to reach US$ 13.87 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 10.10%, according to new Growth Plus Reports research. The research examines key trends, opportunities, competition, industry dynamics, market size, statistics and projections, and territories.

Key Takeaways:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the market's revenue growth.

Increasing demand for targeted therapies will drive demand for nanobots.

North America dominates the global nanobots market.

Nanobots Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 5.31 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 13.87 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases will drive the nanobot market's revenue growth. Furthermore, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, targeted therapies, and technological advancements are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Additionally, increasing investment in R&D is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global nanobots market from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the nanobots market is segmented into nanomanipulator, bio-nanorobotics, magnetically guided, and bacteria-based. The nanomanipulator segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it helps scientists and researchers and can magnify an image up to 1,000,000 times its original size.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the nanobots market is segmented into nanomedicine, biomedical, drug delivery, medical imaging, and others. Nanomedicine segment dominates the market because it can revolutionize disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, and nanomedicine is at the front of the evolution.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the nanobots market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, research institutes, hospitals, and others. Research institutes segment dominates the market because they are critical in developing and commercializing nanobots for therapeutic purposes.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global nanobots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global nanobots market, with the largest revenue share of the market. The domicile of key market players, fast adoption of technology, rising governmental healthcare spending, increased R&D, and advanced research infrastructure are responsible for North America's revenue share in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some key players operating in the global nanobots market are:

· Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

· Imina Technologies SA

· Nanoics Imaging Limited

· Toronto Nano Instrumentation Inc.

· Zymergen Inc.

· Oxford Instruments

· Hitachi, Ltd.

· Klocke Nanotechnik GmbH

· Bruker Corporation

· EV Group (EVG)

The nanobots market is somewhat competitive with several global corporations involved. Leading companies invest in technological advancements, research, development, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and increase geographical footprint.

Recent developments:

· Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems developed "micro rollers" in December 2021 that can move through the body and antibodies to identify cancerous cells.

· Tescan Orsay Holding introduced the nanomanipulator, a fully integrated system that enables lift-out and micro- and nanoscale manipulation on TESCAN SEM and FIB-SEM devices at room temperature and cryo settings, in February 2021. The TESCAN Nanomanipulator is an excellent choice for applications such as TEM lamella lift-out, prototype manipulation, and local charge dissipation that do not need sample rotation or advanced manipulation capabilities. TESCAN's design reduces vibration during lift-out or manipulation, resulting in smooth and predictable movement.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NANOBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Nanomanipulator Bio-Nanorobotics Magnetically Guided Bacteria-Based GLOBAL NANOBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Nanomedicine Biomedical Drug Delivery Medical Imaging Others

NANOBOTS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

