Global Detachable Coil Market Report 2023: Featuring Stryker, Medtronic, MicroVention, Penumbra, Cerenovus, Kaneka, Balt, Spartan Micro & Phenox

The global detachable coil market was valued at around $405 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to decline at a CAGR of -1.5% during the forecast period, reaching around $365 million.

The complete report suite for the global detachable coil market covers both bare platinum detachable coils and coated coils.



MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL DETACHABLE COIL MARKET INSIGHTS



A significant market driver for detachable coil devices is that coil embolization provides a less invasive treatment option for cerebral aneurysms that were previously considered inoperable. Unlike open surgery, this technique does not require extensive recovery time for the patient, making it an attractive option for many.



GLOBAL DETACHABLE COIL MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



Within the global market for detachable coils, there are three key market players - Stryker, Medtronic, and MicroVention.



Stryker dominated the global detachable coil market in 2022, mainly focusing on the bare platinum segment. Its GDC 360 detachable coil is considered the leading treatment option for occluding neurovascular aneurysms and is a pioneer in the field of endovascular treatment for intracranial aneurysms.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Bare Platinum Detachable Coil Market

Coated Detachable Coil Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:

Detachable Coil Market

Executive Summary

Global Detachable Coil Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Procedure Numbers

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Detachable Coil Market

Bare Platinum Detachable Coil Market

Coated Detachable Coil Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Stryker

Medtronic

MicroVention

Penumbra

Cerenovus

Kaneka

Balt

Spartan Micro

Phenox

