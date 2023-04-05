Global Detachable Coil Market Report 2023: Featuring Stryker, Medtronic, MicroVention, Penumbra, Cerenovus, Kaneka, Balt, Spartan Micro & Phenox

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Detachable Coil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Bare Platinum Detachable Coil Market and Coated Detachable Coil Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global detachable coil market was valued at around $405 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to decline at a CAGR of -1.5% during the forecast period, reaching around $365 million.
The complete report suite for the global detachable coil market covers both bare platinum detachable coils and coated coils.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL DETACHABLE COIL MARKET INSIGHTS
A significant market driver for detachable coil devices is that coil embolization provides a less invasive treatment option for cerebral aneurysms that were previously considered inoperable. Unlike open surgery, this technique does not require extensive recovery time for the patient, making it an attractive option for many.
GLOBAL DETACHABLE COIL MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for detachable coils, there are three key market players - Stryker, Medtronic, and MicroVention.
Stryker dominated the global detachable coil market in 2022, mainly focusing on the bare platinum segment. Its GDC 360 detachable coil is considered the leading treatment option for occluding neurovascular aneurysms and is a pioneer in the field of endovascular treatment for intracranial aneurysms.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Bare Platinum Detachable Coil Market
- Coated Detachable Coil Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
- Detachable Coil Market
- Executive Summary
- Global Detachable Coil Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Detachable Coil Market
- Bare Platinum Detachable Coil Market
- Coated Detachable Coil Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Stryker
- Medtronic
- MicroVention
- Penumbra
- Cerenovus
- Kaneka
- Balt
- Spartan Micro
- Phenox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zmup
