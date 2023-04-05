Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aneurysm Clip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Titanium Aneurysm Clips and Cobalt Alloy Aneurysm Clips" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for aneurysm clips was valued at $57 million in 2022 and is anticipated to decline at a CAGR of -1.6% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching $51 million. The complete report suite covers both titanium and cobalt alloy aneurysm clips.



GLOBAL ANEURYSM CLIP MARKET INSIGHTS



The global aneurysm clip market is primarily driven by the cost-effectiveness of the procedure compared to stent-assisted coiling. However, the preference for minimally invasive procedures is a major market limitation. In the past two decades, the trend towards neurovascular occlusion of acutely ruptured intracranial aneurysms has gained significant momentum, resulting in decreased demand for aneurysm clipping procedures.



GLOBAL ANEURYSM CLIP MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



Within the global market for aneuroysm clip, there are three key market players - Mizuho, Aersculap, and Peter Lazic.



Mizuho held the leading position in the global aneurysm clip market in 2022 with its SugitaTitanium 2 aneurysm clip. This clip is designed with an ultra-slim profile that enables easier handling and provides surgeons with a clearer line of sight during procedures.



Global Titanium Aneurysm Clip Market

Global Cobalt Alloy Aneurysm Clip Market

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
Base Year: 2022
Forecast: 2023-2029
Historical Data: 2019-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Competitive Market Share Analysis

