Global Aneurysm Clip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Titanium Aneurysm Clips and Cobalt Alloy Aneurysm Clips

The global market for aneurysm clips was valued at $57 million in 2022 and is anticipated to decline at a CAGR of -1.6% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching $51 million. The complete report suite covers both titanium and cobalt alloy aneurysm clips.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL ANEURYSM CLIP MARKET INSIGHTS
The global aneurysm clip market is primarily driven by the cost-effectiveness of the procedure compared to stent-assisted coiling. However, the preference for minimally invasive procedures is a major market limitation. In the past two decades, the trend towards neurovascular occlusion of acutely ruptured intracranial aneurysms has gained significant momentum, resulting in decreased demand for aneurysm clipping procedures.
GLOBAL ANEURYSM CLIP MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for aneuroysm clip, there are three key market players - Mizuho, Aersculap, and Peter Lazic.
Mizuho held the leading position in the global aneurysm clip market in 2022 with its SugitaTitanium 2 aneurysm clip. This clip is designed with an ultra-slim profile that enables easier handling and provides surgeons with a clearer line of sight during procedures.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Global Titanium Aneurysm Clip Market
- Global Cobalt Alloy Aneurysm Clip Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
- Aneurysm Clip Market
- Executive Summary
- Global Aneurysm Clip Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Aneurysm Clip Market
- Titanium Aneurysm Clip Market
- Cobalt Chromium Aneurysm Clip Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Mizuho
- Aesculap
- Peter Lazic
- Integra LifeSciences
- Adeor Medical
- B. Braun
- Dewimed
- Evonos
