KFC Twosdays are Here: Not Everyone’s Happy, But You Will Be

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is offering a deal to get excited about: two pieces of perfectly crispy, juicy chicken for only $2.99 on Tuesdays, available across the country. But please, hold the applause, because not everyone’s happy. After decades of passion, dedication and refinement of his Original Recipe, his masterpiece, his 11 Herbs and Spices, the Colonel is *not* down for this deal. $2.99? For chicken? In this economy!?



And if we’re being honest, he’s not wrong. Two pieces of Canadian farm raised, hand breaded, Original Recipe Dark Meat or Tenders for only $2.99 is an unbeatable deal. At a time of high inflation, rising food and grocery costs, with chicken prices the highest they have been in decades, consumers are seeking value offers now more than ever, and KFC is ready to deliver. In comparison to competitors, this is the best offer on Finger Lickin’ Good fried chicken in the QSR marketplace.

KFC has a history of delivering value deals that Canadians love, especially on Tuesdays. Twosdays was inspired by Canadians’ love of KFC’s original Tuesday offering. The focus of this deal is to deliver on taste and quality at an affordable price. So, while a certain bolo tie-wearing Colonel might not be happy, Canadians sure will be, with unbeatable Kentucky Fried value at a time when people need it most.

“We wanted to give KFC fans an unbeatable deal on a day of the week that has become synonymous with our brand,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “You can understand where The Colonel is coming from – as the original Kentucky Fried Chicken chef, he knows more than anyone the craft and quality that go into every Finger Lickin’ Good bite. But we’re committed to giving Canadians rituals they can look forward to at a value that can’t be beat.”

KFC's Twosdays creative campaign can be seen and heard through high impact Out of Home, TV and OLV, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels, in-store at restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

This Limited Time Offer deal - two pieces of Original Recipe Dark Meat or Tenders for only $2.99 - is available exclusively in restaurants, and on KFC.ca and the KFC App for pick up. The deal is not available on aggregators, or for delivery through KFC.ca or the KFC App.

