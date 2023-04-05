Continuing Medical Education Market to Hit US$ 15.80 Billion By 2031, Because of the Rising Demand for Healthcare Professionals | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global continuing medical education Market .

The continuing medical education Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products and possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends influencing the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing sports injuries will drive demand for continuing medical education

North America dominates the global continuing medical education market.

Continuing Medical Education Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 9.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 15.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Provider, Delivery Mode, Application, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

Rising demand for healthcare professionals will drive the revenue growth of continuing medical education market. Furthermore, rapid medical technology and research advancements, new treatment options, medications, and medical devices are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global continuing medical education market from four perspectives: Provider, Delivery Mode, Application, and Region.

Provider Segmentation: Based on the provider, the global continuing medical education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, continuing medical education providers, learning management systems, educational platforms, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, and medical simulations. The universities and academic centers segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are recognized as credible and reputable providers of knowledge and skill, especially in medicine.

Delivery Mode Segmentation: The global continuing medical education market is segmented into classroom-based courses and E-learning solutions based on the delivery mode. The E-learning solutions segment dominates the market because of its cost-effectiveness, flexibility of learning at its own pace, and convenience of accessing content anytime and anywhere.

f Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global continuing medical education market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, infectious disease, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pediatric, and primary care. The cardiology segment dominates the market because of the rising frequency of cardiovascular diseases and the growing need for healthcare professionals to stay updated with the latest advancements and best practices in cardiovascular medicine.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global continuing medical education market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the continuing medical education market with the largest revenue share. The regulatory requirements for medical practitioners to maintain their licenses and certifications, the advanced healthcare system, the high demand for specialized care in geriatrics, oncology, and palliative care, and technological advancements are attributed to North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global continuing medical education market are:

· Adobe

· Acadoodle

· Infor

· HealthStream, Inc.

· Elsevier

· GE Healthcare

· Articulate Global, LLC

· PeopleFluent, Inc.

· Koninklijke Philips

· Siemens Healthineers

The continuing medical education devices market is competitive, with several international players involved. Key players emphasize technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

MedLern partnered with the Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in March 2023. The partnership aims to train and educate 100 postgraduates and nursing graduates in Basic Life Support (BLS). According to the company, the initiative is backed by the American Heart Association (AHA) and will provide graduates undergoing training advantage in giving high-quality CPR.

